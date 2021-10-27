Bosch Spinoff Series Signals Season 1 Filming Wrap with Last Ep Look

Bosch may have ended its 7-season run on Amazon Prime, but it's continuing in a sequel series, officially called a spinoff on the Amazon-owned IMDb TV streaming service, which is also on the Amazon Prime streaming service. Original book author, series co-creator, and executive producer Michael Connelly tweeted a photo from the set of the first season of the spinoff this week.

Connelly tweeted, "Every L.A. private detective's office has to have Venetian blinds, right? It's in the rule book of noir, I think. Here we are filming the last episode of the first season of the new Bosch show. It's been a great ride."

In the aftermath of the original Bosch series, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) has left the LAPD in disgust after the moral and ethical compromises the department is willing to put up with for political expedience. Bosch is a cop through and through, so what's he going to do now? The new series sees him working as a private detective for civil rights attorney Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers) with his daughter Madeleine (Madison Lintz) still in his life. Welliver, Rogers, and Lintz are the only cast members from the original show who are regulars in the spinoff. There is no word for whether any of Bosch's former colleagues from the LAPD – Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector), Lieutenant Grace Billings (Amy Aquino), grizzled old-timers Crate and Barrel (Gregory Scott Cummins and Troy Evans), and Chief of Police Irvin Irving (Lance Reddick) will appear in the show, especially considering Bosch torpedoed Irving's political career by the series' end. There will almost certainly be a new supporting cast in Bosch's new civilian world.

In this era of shutdowns, accidents, and mishaps on sets, it's refreshing to hear that one eagerly-anticipated "new" TV show has managed to get through production on its first season. Any rumours of infections, temporary shutdowns, and on-set strife were mercifully kept under wraps. The Bosch spinoff will have its premiere date and official title announced later when the makers are good and ready. It will be streaming on IMDb TV.