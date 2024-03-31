Posted in: Peacock, Preview, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Bray Wyatt, peacock, the fiend, wwe

Bray Wyatt: Peacock Releases Documentary Sneak Peek, Image Gallery

Set to hit the streamer on April 1st, check out a sneak peek & image gallery that was released by Peacock for Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal.

Article Summary Peacock previews 'Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal' with a sneak peek and images.

Undertaker narrates the journey of WWE's Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt.

Documentary features interviews with WWE stars and Rotunda's family.

Premiering April 1st, the film explores Wyatt's successes and personal sacrifices.

Set to premiere on April 1st and narrated by Mark William Calaway (The Undertaker), Peacock and WWE's Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal spotlights the life & times of Windham Rotunda/Bray Wyatt, professional wrestler, skillful & creative visionary, and family man – including his remarkable career, personal life, and the highs and lows he traveled along the way. Along with friends & family, viewers can expect to hear from WWE Superstars Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, his brother Taylor Rotunda, and many more. In addition, interviews and footage from Rotunda's life will also be included- some never-before-seen from the WWE archives. Now, we're getting an extended look at the documentary – including some familiar faces and interesting behind-the-scenes looks at Wyatt's life. But first, here's an image gallery that was released alongside the preview:

Here's a look at the sneak peek for Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, which was released earlier today:

Bray Wyatt is one of the most revered and mysterious characters in WWE history. The story behind that character and the man himself, Windham Rotunda, has never been documented until now. Using never-before seen interviews and exclusive backstage footage, Windham Rotunda's inspiring story unfolds. This documentary chronicles Windham's incredible rise to worldwide fame as a WWE Superstar, and the struggles and success that came with being a creative visionary. Sadly, in August of 2023, Windham passed away at the age of 36. In the wake of his untimely death, Windham leaves behind a family still grieving with loss as they celebrate a lasting legacy that continues to create and inspire.

Set to hit the streaming service on April 1st, Peacock's Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal was directed by Steve Conoscenti and narrated by Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker. Produced by the WWE, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, Lee Fitting, Chris Kaiser, and Ben Houser executive-produce – with Marc Pomarico and Brian Decker co-executive-producing. Peacock Premium subscribers can stream thousands of hours of on-demand programming from WWE – such as original series, fan-favorite shows from the WWE archives, and upcoming Premium Live Events (including WWE WrestleMania XL).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!