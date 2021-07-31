Bray Wyatt Released by WWE; Alexa Bliss Reacts

Bray Wyatt has been shockingly released by WWE, the company revealed in a statement on Saturday. "WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt," a statement posted to WWE.com read. "We wish him the best in all his future endeavors."

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, serving up a steaming hot scoop of the stinkiest news in all of pro wrestling!

Wyatt has been absent from WWE television since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 when Alexa Bliss turned on The Fiend and stole his gimmick. No reason has been officially given for Wyatt's absence from WWE for the past several months, nor his shocking loss to Orton when the match was viewed as his comeback after Orton burned The Fiend to death earlier that year. In retrospect, it became clear that the purpose of the match's finish was to transfer all of Wyatt's heat onto Alexa Bliss for the foreseeable future. Maybe Keith Lee will explain where Bray Wyatt has been all this time. In two weeks. Or maybe another three weeks after that. He really wants to tell us, comrades. Haw haw haw haw haw!

Even still, fans still expected Wyatt to return sooner or later, even though WWE has literally screwed up his runs with terrible booking every single time he got over despite their best efforts, so it's very surprising to see him part ways with the company. Will he be headed to AEW next? Everyone else is, comrades!

Of course, it's no surprise, comrades, that WWE chose that old photo of Bray Wyatt they had in their archives for this article, especially when Wyatt is reportedly in great shape since taking a break from WWE. WWE is gonna WWE though. They're so petty! Haw haw haw haw!

In response to the news, Alexa Bliss tweeted.

I really am at a loss for words… thank you so much Windham for everything you've done for this company. The most fun I've had is working with you. Such an amazing talent & the most kind person. I'm just in shock. https://t.co/Nz0KxkhWxP — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 31, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Yes, and thanks for the gimmick too, right comrade Alexa? Haw haw haw haw! Until next time, my friends: socialism or death!