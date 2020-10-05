Bray Wyatt Set for KO Show Appearance on WWE Raw Tonight [Preview]

The next WWE draft is just five days away, but WWE isn't going to miss their last opportunity to ignore the current roster split by having Smackdown star Bray Wyatt appear on Monday Night Raw tonight. Wyatt's appearance comes by way of an invitation from Kevin Owens, presumably to get revenge for Wyatt's attack on Owens while Owens, a Raw star, was visiting Smackdown last week.

Here's what WWE.com's preview has to say about it:

This past Friday on SmackDown, Kevin Owens attempted to interview Alexa Bliss about her unusual personality changes in recent weeks, but he instead came face to face with the true horror that is The Fiend. After feeling The Fiend's brutal wrath, KO has invited Bray Wyatt to appear on "The Kevin Owens Show" this Monday on Raw. Will the sinister mind behind the Firefly Fun House accept? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

As for the rest of the plans for Monday Night Raw, that's kind of up in the air. Raw Underground didn't happen at all last week, with WWE saying nothing about it, so we can assume the reason was coronavirus. The other thing WWE has advertised is Drew McIntyre seeking revenge on Randy Orton for his goofy lights-out attack on the WWE legends last week, as revealed in this commercial.

However, it seems more like McIntyre may be seeking revenge on the WWE Universe, since he'll be inflicting a six-man tag match on us, teaming with the Street Profits to fave Orton, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode tonight.