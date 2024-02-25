Posted in: AMC, Netflix, TV, YouTube | Tagged: always sunny, better call saul, breaking bad, sag awards

Breaking Bad Cast Reunites, Breaks Bad From Script During SAG Awards

The cast of Breaking Bad reunited on stage during the SAG Awards on Saturday night - and they had some notes about their presenting bit.

Much like what the cast of one of our favorite sitcoms of all time pulled off at the Emmy Awards (more on that in a minute), the cast of one of our favorite dramas of all time reminded the folks behind Saturday night's 2024 SAG Awards exactly who they were. Of course, we're talking about Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Bob Odenkirk, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, RJ Mitte, Betsy Brandt, and Jonathan Banks – with the cast of Vince Gilligan's Breaking Bad reuniting to present the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (HBO's Succession would win the top honor). But if you thought for one second that they weren't going off-script (for fun, of course), then we're not sure what show you're a fan of…

Here's the premise: the ast would spell out "ensemble," with each actor sharing what each letter in the word represents. For example, Gunn kicked things off by saying that "E" represents "the excellence that each cast member brings to every exciting episode" But that's where Odenkirk had had enough, using his thoughts on "N" to get real… really real. "'N' stands for 'No, no f***ing way I'm doing this cheesy thing where you say each letter of the word, I'm not doing it."

When Paul points to the prompter to let Odenkirk know that "I think we have to," Norris checked in with his perspective: "Eh, teleprompter my ass. I've got a beer and a couple of shots backstage. So let's get this thing going." Mitte agreed, adding, "No, Bob's right. My grandma wouldn't even put this on a pillow; it's so cheesy." But Brandt brings up an excellent point: "Listen, you guys, I don't mean to start 'T-for-trouble,' but what do you think SAG would do to us if we didn't do this?" – bringing the perfect response from Banks that Cranston believes demonstrates "the true ensemble spirit" among the presenters. "It's an awards show for Chrissakes," Banks said. "They can't fire us, so f— 'em!"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Calls Out, Tries Squashing Emmys Beef

What do Gilligan & Peter Gould's Better Call Saul and FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia have in common? Both of them are critically praised & beloved series with rabid fanbases that the Television Academy's Emmy Awards have ignored. But as heartbreaking as it is to know that the now-ended "Breaking Bad" spinoff went 0-for-53 regarding wins versus nominations, The Gang from Paddy's has been running for 16 record-breaking seasons and not received a single Emmy nomination. So when we heard that Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito would be getting the band back together to present the award for Outstanding Talk Series (Trevor Noah & The Daily Show would take top honors), we had a feeling that the topic of "Emmy snub" would be the theme.

"Have you guys been doing this every year without us?" Day asked toward the opening of their segment. "I feel like we're getting the full Marvel treatment here." To make matters even a little more insulting, this year also marks the first time that The Gang was invited to attend the biggest awards ceremony in television. Let that one sink in. DeVito really drove the point home when he reminded them that he had already won an Emmy for his work on Taxi – which would run for five seasons, picking up 34 nominations and 18 wins. "34 nominations in five years vs. zero nominations in 16 years? That math is bad!" Olson observed – before DeVito added, "Rhea [Perlman] won four for 'Cheers.'" Interesting note: Rhea Perlman appeared as Bertha Fussy in S16E03: "The Gang Gets Cursed."

