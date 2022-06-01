Bring Home A Piece of The Simpsons History With This Auction

The Simpsons is one of the longest-running and most beloved animated series of all time. Fans of this show and its seemingly endless list of memorable characters will want to keep an eye on Heritage Auctions this weekend. The auction site is currently hosting a lot of twelve original layouts and animation drawings from the iconic TV series. Let's take a look at what you can get.

Pulling out for a wider shot of this main image shows notes on the side, making this quite a unique behind-the-scenes piece to showcase in your collection.

The lot continues with more drawings of the show's unforgettable characters, including Milhouse and even Homer Simpson himself.

Let's take a look at Heritage's listing.

The Simpsons TV series recently marked it 33rd anniversary and continues to set the record for longest running sitcom in history. The cast of this enduring show continues to grow with each season and every fan has at least one favorite character. Offered in this lot is a collection of 11 original animation drawings featuring both popular and obscure members of the Springfield community. Included are Homer, Carl, Lenny, Surly, The Ship Captain, Milhouse, Luann, and a boy eating Aunt Lowfatly's pudding. In addition to the animation drawings is a layout drawing of Marge, Lisa, Bart and Maggie. All are rendered in graphite, or a combination of graphite and colored pencil on 12 field 3-peghole paper with production codes written along the bottom. It's a very rare collection of production art from one or animation's most successful franchise. The art comes with a Simpsons/Film Roman folder.

All of the pieces are marked to show handling, creasing, and some folds. The Condition is marked as Good.

Fans of the long-running The Simpsons can now hit Heritage Auctions and bid for this awesome lot.