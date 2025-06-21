Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Buffy, Bridgerton & Interview with the Vampire: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy, Spider-Man: TAS, Interview with the Vampire, Crystal Lake, Countdown, Stargate, Bridgerton, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? DC Studios' Superman, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, SYFY's Resident Alien, Prime Video's Ballard, Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader, Netflix's Devil May Cry, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, STARZ's Power Book IV: Force, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Peacock's Crystal Lake, HBO's Lanterns, SYFY's Revival, Prime Video's Countdown, Apple TV+'s Severance, Stargate SG-1, Netflix's Bridgerton, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman, Buffy/Willow, Batman: Caped Crusader, Devil May Cry, Spider-Man: TAS, Power Book IV: Force, Interview with the Vampire, Crystal Lake, Lanterns, Countdown, Severance, Stargate SG-1, Bridgerton, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, June 21, 2025:

New Superman Poster Honors Richard Donner's 1978 Feature Film

Buffy or Willow? Alyson Hannigan on Who Her Daughters Are More Like

Resident Alien Season 4: Here's Our S04E03: "Ties That Bind" Preview

Ballard & Her Team Get the Spotlight in New "Bosch" Spinoff Teaser

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Includes J.M. DeMatteis-Penned Episode

Devil May Cry Showrunner Adi Shankar on Season 2, Duke Nukem Plans

Spider-Man: TAS Head Writer's Vision Praised by J.M. DeMatteis

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Finale: For Negan, It's Showtime

Alien: Earth Poster: Not the Kind of Change We're Looking to Embrace

WWE SmackDown Preview: Killings vs. Cena – 'Nuff Said

Power Book IV: Force Season 3 Teaser: Will This Be Tommy's Final Run?

Interview with the Vampire Season 3 Officially Begins Production

Crystal Lake Showrunner Announces Production Start: "It's Real, Folks"

Lanterns: James Gunn Discusses "Beautiful, Beautiful" HBO Series

Revival Eps 1 & 2 on YouTube; Early S01E03: "Reality Check" Preview

Countdown: Jensen Ackles Praises "Total Stud" Eric Dane; Premiere Pics

Something About The Rookie in The Daily LITG, 20th June, 2025

Doctor Who, James Gunn/DCU, Tracker/Jensen Ackles: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Severance Star Britt Lower on Helly R & Helena's Respective Journeys

Stargate SG-1 Co-Creator Feeling Confident About Franchise's Future

Bridgerton Season 4 Cast Confirms Wrapping Filming in New Video

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!