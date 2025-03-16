Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Buffy, Countdown, Sailor Moon, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy, Wednesday, Sailor Moon, Reacher, Countdown & Jensen Ackles, X-Men '97, Daredevil: Born Again & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Buffy/Sarah Michelle Gellar, Netflix's Wednesday, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live, Prime Video's Reacher, AMC's Pantheon, Stephen King & Trump/Musk, WWE/AEW, Prime Video's Countdown & Jensen Ackles, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Crunchyroll's Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon, The Vampire Diaries, Doctor Who & Big Finish, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy, Wednesday, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, Reacher, Stephen King & Trump/Musk, Countdown & Jensen Ackles, X-Men '97, Daredevil: Born Again, Doctor Who & Big Finish, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, March 16, 2025:

Buffy Revival "Progressing Probably Faster" Than Expected: Gellar

Wednesday: Jenna Ortega on Season 2 Dialing Up The Horror, Season 3

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live NA Tour Preview (VIDEO)

Reacher: This Season 3 Ep. 6 Scene Set the Tone for Neagley Spinoff

Pantheon: Sci-Fi Author Ken Liu Discusses TV Series Adaptation & More

Stephen King: US Economy in "Misery;" Trump, Musk Are "Annie Wilkes"

AEW Collision to Disrespect Street Profits' Win Tonight (PREVIEW)

Countdown Wraps Filming; Jensen Ackles Thanks Team, Shares BTS Looks

X-Men '97 Star Lenore Zann Offers Update on Season 3 Production

WWE SmackDown: Street Profits Win Gold While Tony Khan Loses

Daredevil: Charlie Cox Reacts to Seeing "Born Again" Foreword In Print

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live Team Talk NA Tour

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon Film to Include "Hoshina's Day Off"

The Vampire Diaries: Matthew Davis on "Still Processing" Experience

Crunchyroll June 2025 Blu-Rays: My Hero Academia, One Piece & More

Doctor Who/Big Finish: Your Lighthouse in Uncertain "Whoniverse" Times

Amazon's Prime Video Looking to Go Big on Anime and Asian Content

Ted Lasso, Invincible, Spider-Noir & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!