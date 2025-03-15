Posted in: Anime, Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon Film to Include "Hoshina's Day Off"

Hitting North American theaters this April, Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon offers a condensed run of the first season and "Hoshina’s Day Off."

Crunchyroll announced that it has acquired the North American theatrical rights for the monster-sized omnibus film Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will bring the film to theatres in the United States and Canada for an event-style release on April 13, 14 and 16, 2025. It will be available in both Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English.

Kaiju No. 8 takes place in a Kaiju-filled Japan where Kafka Hibino works in monster disposal. After reuniting with his childhood friend Mina Ashiro, a rising star in the anti-Kaiju Defense Force, he decides to pursue his abandoned dream of joining the Force… when he suddenly transforms into the powerful "Kaiju No. 8." With help from his junior colleague Reno Ichikawa, Kafka hides his identity while striving towards his life-long dream of passing the Defense Force exam and standing at Mina's side. But when a mysterious, intelligent Kaiju attacks a Defense Force base, Kafka faces a crucial decision in a desperate situation…

The omnibus film Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon features an action-packed recap of season one and a new original episode, "Hoshina's Day Off." Here's the overview: "A day off… a rare day of peace for the Defense Force. After spending so long training, Reno has forgotten what he's supposed to do with free time. He sees that Hoshina is up to something with his own day off and decides to go on a mission to tail him with Iharu! But then things go in an unexpected direction…"

Kaiju No. 8 is adapted from the original manga created by Naoya Matsumoto. It is animated by Production I.G (GHOST IN THE SHELL), with kaiju artwork and design supervision by Studio Khara (Evangelion: New Theatrical Edition, Shin Godzilla Pre Visualization Development). Adapted from the original manga, the anime series debuted in April 2024 and is centered around a group of characters living in a world where giant kaiju (or monsters) attack humanity and the creatures' destructive aftermath.

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon features a high-action condensed recap of the first season and gives fans an exclusive new original never-before-seen episode, "Hoshina's Day Off," coming to theatres. The film also debuts a new ending theme song, "Invincible" by OneRepublic. Kaiju No. 8 the anime series is streaming on Crunchyroll.

