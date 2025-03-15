Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, blu-ray, Crunchyroll, Log Horizon, my hero academia, one piece, The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party Became Invincible

Crunchyroll June 2025 Blu-Rays: My Hero Academia, One Piece & More

The Crunchyroll June 2025 Blu-Ray lineup includes boxsets for My Hero Academia, One Piece, Log Horizon, and The Ossan Newbie Adventurer.

It's time for the Crunchyroll physical media release scheduled for June 2025. The decisive battle between heroes and villains heats up this summer when My Hero Academia Season 7 Part 1 will be released on Blu-ray in North America on June 17 from Crunchyroll. As Deku and everyone at U.A. High School prepare for an inevitable war against Shigaraki, now is a perfect time to catch up or revisit the action-packed seventh season before the final season premieres this year. Included as part of the special features, fans can also check out the "U.A. Heroes Battle" OVA. Titles also releasing in North America on Blu-ray in June from Crunchyroll include Log Horizon Season 1 and 2, Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table, One Piece Season 14 Voyage 5 (episodes 941–952) with specially commissioned box art, and The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Part 1: Society has crumbled, along with its faith in heroes, with the all-out battle causing great damage. With the heroes defeated, Shigaraki, All For One, and others plot their takeover. As the final battle draws near, Deku, along with his U.A. classmates and other heroes, including one from America, come together to face this onslaught. Will it be enough to restore peace? Special Features: "U.A. Heroes Battle" OVA; Textless Opening and Ending Songs

Crunchyroll June 2025 Blu-Ray Release Schedule

Check out Crunchyroll's full June 2025 North American home entertainment release calendar below, where everything will be available to pre-order through the Crunchyroll Store, along with many more home video offerings.

JUNE 3, 2025

JUNE 17, 2025

My Hero Academia Season 7 Part 1 – Blu-ray/DVD Combo

JUNE 24, 2025

