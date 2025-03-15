Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Ted Lasso, Invincible, Spider-Noir & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Spider-Noir, Percy Jackson, Invincible, Chappell Roan/SNL, Doctor Who/Steven Moffat, Ted Lasso, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, Prime Video's Spider-Noir, CBS's Fire Country, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, HBO's Lanterns, Prime Video's Invincible, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy, Chappell Roan/SNL, Crunchyroll's Gachiakuta, Doctor Who/Steven Moffat, T.J. Hooker/William Shatner, Apple TV+'s Neuromancer, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, CBS's 2 Broke Girls, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, March 15, 2025:

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Panel Schedule Released

Spider-Noir: Lukas Haas Shares More Insights Into Nicolas Cage-Starrer

Fire Country Season 3: Check Out Our Ep. 15: "One Last Time" Preview

WWE SmackDown in Spain Will LITERALLY END AEW – A Preview

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Preview: Ep. 11 Unleashes The Ducks!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Gets Season 3 Green Light

Lanterns: Jason Ritter Joins DC Studios, HBO Series in Recurring Role

Invincible: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Records; Kirkman on Conquest's Speech

Dexter: Resurrection – John Lithgow Teases Trinity Killer Appearance

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 10 Review: Roast Me, Drag Daddy

Bosch: Legacy Season 3: Glazer, Villanueva Set for Recurring Roles

SNL 50: Check Out Chappell Roan Performing "The Giver" Live (VIDEO)

Gachiakuta Set to Premiere in July on Crunchyroll, New Trailer Debuts

Doctor Who: Moffat on New Showrunner Rumors: "Not My Turn Any More"

T.J. Hooker Star William Shatner Honors Show's 43rd Anniversary

Neuromancer: Peter Sarsgaard Cast as Major Villain in Apple Series

Ted Lasso Season 4: Apple TV+, Jason Sudeikis Make It REALLY Official

The Neighborhood: Behrs on "2 Broke Girls" Not Getting Proper Goodbye

Ted Lasso Season 4 Confirmed, Focus on Women's Soccer Team: Sudeikis

Legacy of Spies: John le Carré Series Sees Macfadyen as George Smiley

George Lucas' "Sexy" Star Wars Series Would've Cost $40M+/Episode

