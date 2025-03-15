Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe smackdown

Hello true wrestling fans! 😎 The Chadster is here to tell you all about last night's absolutely incredible episode of WWE SmackDown, which was so amazing that The Chadster literally can't even right now! 🔥 The show took place in Barcelona, Spain, and wow, did those European fans know how to appreciate real wrestling! 👏 Unlike those AEW fans who cheer for random flips and zero psychology. 🙄

WWE SmackDown kicked off with the YEAH-meister himself, LA Knight, coming out to a massive reception from the Barcelona crowd. 🏆 The fans were singing for him, which is something that only happens for true superstars in WWE, not those indie darlings in AEW who have to beg for reactions. 😤

When Jimmy Uso came out and Solo Sikoa tried to cause trouble, Braun Strowman came to the rescue, leading to an awesome six-man tag where the good guys prevailed when Strowman powerslammed Tama Tonga for the win. This is how you book big men – not like in AEW where they have small guys doing flips, which literally stabs Triple H right in the back. 🗡️

After the match, Jacob Fatu delivered not one but TWO moonsaults on Strowman! The CHadster realizes these technically meet the definitions of flips too, but in WWE, they know how to use flips the right way! 🚀 Tony Khan would probably have them wrestling in a Dairy Queen parking lot or something because he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😂

Charlotte Flair faced B-Fab in a match that showcased why Flair is one of the greatest of all time. 👑 The Queen delivered a masterclass in wrestling psychology, eventually making B-Fab tap to the Figure Eight. This is how you build women's wrestling – not whatever randomness AEW tries to pass off as a women's division. 💁‍♀️

The post-match brawl with Tiffany Stratton was so intense! These two women have a genuine hatred for each other, unlike in AEW where feuds feel like they were written by a 12-year-old playing with action figures. 🎭 The security guards couldn't even keep them apart! That's REAL heat! 🔥

Cody Rhodes came out during MizTV to thunderous applause, with fans singing his theme song. 🎵 When The Miz tried to disrespect the fans, Cody delivered a quick Cross Rhodes and revealed a Barcelona Nightmare shirt. 👕 This is how you connect with international audiences! Meanwhile, Tony Khan is probably googling "where is Barcelona" right now. 🌍

Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura had a hard-hitting affair that showcased what real wrestling looks like. 💥 These two men beat the heck out of each other until Drew McIntyre caused the DQ. The post-match beatdown from McIntyre furthered their storyline perfectly! That's storytelling with nuance, not the random garbage matches AEW puts on Dynamite every week. Auughh man! So unfair! 😩

The Legend Killer, Randy Orton, took on rising star Carmelo Hayes in a match that demonstrated why WWE is the pinnacle of wrestling. 🐍 Hayes looked competitive against one of the greatest of all time, but ultimately fell to an RKO in a perfect example of how to elevate younger talent while maintaining the prestige of veterans. This is how you build new stars – not by having them win their first match like in AEW where everyone gets a participation trophy. 🏆

The Ring General, Gunther, represented European wrestling excellence by defeating NXT star Axiom in a physical contest that had the Barcelona crowd going wild. 🇪🇺 The European fans know quality when they see it, except those ones that showed up at AEW All In last year! Gunther showed why he's one of the best in the world with his devastating power moves. If this match happened in AEW, Tony Khan would have probably had Axiom win just to pop a rating, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

In an emotional moment in the main event, the Street Profits finally captured the WWE Tag Team Championships from DIY after a spectacular match. 🏅 Ford's frog splash sealed the deal in a moment that felt earned after their long journey. This is how you pay off a long-term storyline – not by hotshot booking like AEW does every other week! 👎

The Chadster has to tell you all about the terrifying nightmare The Chadster had last night after watching WWE SmackDown. 😰 The Chadster was in Barcelona, standing in the middle of the WWE ring, when suddenly all the lights went out. When they came back on, Tony Khan was sitting in every single seat in the arena, thousands of Tony Khans, all staring at The Chadster! 😱

The Chadster tried to escape, but the ring ropes turned into snakes with Tony Khan's face, wrapping around The Chadster's ankles. "Nunca escaparás de mi reserva, Chad," all the Tony Khans said in unison. Then Tony Khan appeared in the ring wearing a Charlotte Flair costume but with his beard still visible, and tried to put The Chadster in the Figure Eight, which he said he was "haciendo por los enfermos!" 😩

The Chadster woke up screaming, clutching The Chadster's White Claw so hard it exploded all over the bed. Keighleyanne just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary instead of comforting The Chadster. This is all Tony Khan's fault for being so obsessed with The Chadster! STOP INVADING THE CHADSTER'S DREAMS, TONY! 🛑

WWE SmackDown from Barcelona was an absolute masterclass in professional wrestling. 🌟 The international crowd was hot, the matches were stellar, and the storytelling was impeccable. The Chadster can't wait to see what happens next week in Italy! 🇮🇹

When The Chadster showed Keighleyanne the highlights from WWE SmackDown, she rolled her eyes and said, "Can you please clean up your White Claw cans from the living room?" which The Chadster knows is her way of agreeing that WWE is superior to AEW in every way. Then she went back to texting that guy Gary something about "restraining orders" and "therapy options." The Chadster is sure she was telling Gary about how Tony Khan needs therapy for his obsession with The Chadster. 📱

As Eric Bischoff said on his podcast last week, "WWE's international shows make AEW look like a small-time operation run by a rich kid playing with his father's money. Triple H understands global appeal while Tony Khan can barely figure out how to book in his own timezone." That's why Eric gets The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! 💯

The Chadster is going to celebrate this amazing WWE SmackDown by drinking a refreshing White Claw and taking The Chadster's Mazda Miata for a spin while blasting "All Star" by Smash Mouth! After all, only shooting stars break the mold, and WWE are the real shooting stars of wrestling! ⭐ 🚗💨

