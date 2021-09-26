But Can "Armageddon" Beat This Batwoman / The Flash Crossover?

The CW's "Arrowverse" is one of the reasons why we love social media (we have reasons to not love it so much, too). Take a look at what's going on over at the eighth season of The Flash. The series returns with "Armageddon"- the five-part special event that finds a powerful alien threat arriving on Earth under mysterious circumstances. But this threat isn't like any that Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), and the rest of our heroes have faced before, finding themselves pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. So that means calling in some serious support in the forms of Javicia Leslie's Batwoman, Brandon Routh's The Atom, Cress Williams' Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh's Sentinel, Kat McNamara's Mia Queen, and Osric Chau's Ryan Choi. Unfortunately, the big bad side includes Tom Cavanagh's Eobard Thawne / Reverse-Flash, Neal McDonough's Damien Darhk, and Tony Curran's Despero. Now with an internal crossover event of this size, you know what that means, right? Yup, cool, personal & fun production updates that aren't just episode titles and casting announcements.

We have a perfect example below, with Patton and Leslie (in Batwoman gear) going TikTok to the tune of Mariah Carey's "Fantasy (feat. O.D.B.)." After watching the video, two things came to mind. First, we need an Iris/Ryan team-up taking place in Gotham sooner rather than later. Second, Patton and Leslie have now set the crossover bar pretty high. Your move, "Armageddon"…

Created by Gardner Fox and Mike Sekowsky and first appearing in the DC Comics' Justice League of America #1 (1960), Curran's Arrowverse take is a powerful and intelligent alien possessing incredible telepathic powers who left his homeworld—Kalanor—under mysterious circumstances. Now he's facing a deadly mission on Earth, one whose outcome will decide the fate of humankind and put him on a collision course with Team Flash. Here's a look back at director Eric Dean Seaton offering a look at how work on Season 8 kicked off (along with some folks you might recognize):

"Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever. Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we're doing them on a scale that's bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes," said executive producer Eric Wallace. "So yes, "Armageddon" is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It's going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can't wait for audiences to see what we've got planned."