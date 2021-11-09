By Booking Him as a Loser, WWE is Setting Up Dominik Mysterio to Win

Howdy, folks! The Chadster here. That's right. Bleeding Cool has finally allowed The Chadster to write about his beloved WWE. According to tyrannical Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook, a man who has a personal vendetta against The Chadster and colludes with Tony Khan to ruin The Chadster's life, The Chadster "needs to be more positive" and should "stop talking about insane conspiracy theories that make the readers uncomfortable" and also should "probably get out of the house more." Well, those are all extremely unfair and biased accusations, but the bottom line is that Ray agreed to let The Chadster write about WWE Raw this week to "see how it goes" though if The Chadster doesn't deliver, The Chadster will "be relegated to reviewing AEW Dark and Elevation for the foreseeable future," which would ensure The Chadster doesn't have sex with his wife until at least Groundhog Day, which is considered to be a very sexual holiday here in Punxatawney.

It doesn't matter anyway because The Chadster knows that finally bringing some positive coverage of WWE will get the clicks that Bleeding Cool is so desperate for, so with that in mind, welcome to The Chadster's new series of WWE Raw reflections: Things The Chadster Loved About WWE Raw This Week!

A lot of people don't have the patience to fully appreciate WWE's long-term storytelling, in The Chadster's humble opinion. When Keith Lee debuted and immediately had everything people loved about him stripped away, everyone complained that WWE wasn't using him right. Similarly, when Karrion Kross debuted without Scarlett, lost to Jeff Hardy, and then was forced to don a sex mask, people said his career was over. Well, those people were proved wrong when it turned out WWE had a plan after all and all people had to do was wait and see.

Or, at least, they would have been, if the company didn't fire both of them last week. But The Chadster is sure that if they weren't fired, WWE definitely had a plan. And The Chadster is equally sure they have a plan for Dominik Mysterio after what happened to him on Raw this week.

The humiliation started when Adam Pearce approached Rey and Dominik Mysterio backstage about Survivor Series. Pearce was depressed because all of the people on the Raw men's Survivor Series team were former champions… except Dominik. Basically, Pearce was saying that Dominik wasn't good enough to hang with the likes of Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and even Dominik's own father, Rey Mysterio. That this was objectively true didn't make it sting any less.

To rectify the situation, Pearce booked Dominik in a match against Bobby Lashley, with Dominik giving up his spot to Lashley if he lost. Which he did. Lashley absolutely manhandled Dominik and made him tap out. Dominik may have been more emasculated by Bobby Lashley in this match than Rusev was when Lashley was having sex with Rusev's wife in one of The Chadster's all-time favorite storylines.

Afterward, Rey Mysterio accused Adam Pearce of bias, but in The Chadster's opinion, Pearce did Rey's son a favor. Everyone knows that losing in WWE is just how WWE builds up babyfaces. And the way Dominik has been losing, he could end up being one of the biggest babyfaces of all time. As long as WWE's fans learn to just have a little patience. And as a long as Dominik doesn't get released for budget cuts first.

