California Avenue: BBC Announces Hugo Blick Drama Starring Bill Nighy

The BBC's California Avenue is a new Hugo Blick drama set in the '70s, starring Billy Nighy, Helena Bonham Carter, Erin Doherty & Tom Burke.

The BBC has announced California Avenue, a new 1970s-set drama from the BAFTA-award-winning writer and director Hugo Blick (writer of The English, The Honourable Woman, Marion and Geoff) for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. This six-part series brings together a star cast led by multi-award winners Bill Nighy (Living, About Time) and Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, Nolly) alongside Erin Doherty (The Crown, Adolescence) and Tom Burke (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Souvenir). California Avenue will be produced by Drama Republic, makers of One Day and Doctor Foster.

California Avenue is a story brimming with humour and love. Set in a secluded canal-side caravan park deep in the luscious English countryside, the arrival of Lela irrevocably disrupts its peace (Doherty) and her 11-year-old child, both on the run, looking for refuge in this hidden world. It is here that a fractured family will come together, ghosts and demons will firmly be put to rest, and an unexpected love is forged. Nighy and Carter star as Jerry and Eddie, Lela's parents, while Tom Burke co-stars as the showman outcast, Cooper. The series is the latest collaboration between Hugo Blick, Drama Republic, Eight Rooks and the BBC following The English, The Honourable Woman and Black Earth Rising.

Writer, director and executive producer for Eight Rooks, Hugo Blick, said, "Over the past few decades, whether through comedy, political dramas or even a western, I've looked to explore what television fiction can be. California Avenue is an exploration of the people who inspired me to want to do this."

Executive producer and Drama Republic co-founder Greg Brenman shared, "In California Avenue, Hugo has conjured a world of precious relationships and unexpected revelations, all delivered with a big, big heart and generous humour. If you ever needed reminding of Hugo's incredible range as a storyteller, look no further."

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added, "Hugo Blick has given us some of the finest television of the past three decades and it's an honour to join forces with him alongside Bill, Helena, Erin, Tom and Drama Republic to take BBC viewers on the journey of a lifetime to 1970s California Avenue."

California Avenue's six episodes begin filming later this summer in and around Hertfordshire. Further casting will be announced in due course, with the series set to premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

