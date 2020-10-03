Carmella Revealed as Smackdown Mystery Woman with Polaroid Gimmick

As the internet had already figured out after examining a tattoo glimpsed in one of the mysterious promo videos that have been airing on WWE Friday Night Smackdown for weeks, Carmella was revealed as the mystery woman this week. Sporting a confrontational new attitude and a weird gimmick that somehow involves a polaroid camera, Carmella cut a promo in this week's mystery woman video in the final half-hour of Smackdown.

From our full WWE Smackdown report, which will be published tomorrow, here's how it all went down:

We get another video for the Smackdown mystery woman who is revealed to be… Carmella. Like we all figured out weeks ago. She cuts a promo: "You wanted me to do things your way. Play by your rules. Dance around and have fun. And look where that got me: absolutely nowhere. Then I remembered. I'm Carmella. I'm better than each and every one of you. Know what I'm not though? I'm not your princess anymore. So whether I get drafted to Raw or Smackdown doesn't matter, because this time… (She is handed a polaroid camera for some reason)… I'm untouchable… unless I don't want to be."

So what is up with Carmella's new gimmick? What's the significance of the polaroid camera? Will Carmella end up on Raw or Smackdown in the upcoming draft? And perhaps most importantly, is all of this to change her catchphrase from FABULOUS to UNTOUCHABLE so that WWE can get rid of her theme song?

That final one is a given since WWE has been on a rampage getting rid of all their catchy theme songs in exchange for generic-sounding new ones, so Carmella's had to go. Everything else is up in the air, so I guess we'll have to find out in the coming weeks.