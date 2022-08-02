Cars: Disney+ Spinoff Series "On The Road" Debuts Trailer, Key Art

Disney+ is celebrating the approach of D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event through the debut of an official trailer and key art of their new series, Cars on the Road, that premieres this fall. In celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney and Pixar's original series Cars on the Road will debut exclusively on the streaming service on September 8, 2022.

The Disney+ Original series follows Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater's sister. "The series is a romp across the country with Lightning McQueen and Mater," says director Steve Purcell. "Like any real road trip, every day is a new mini-adventure with unexpected twists and turns."

Cars on the Road is produced by Marc Sondheimer. The series' episodes are directed by Purcell (Eps 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (Eps 5, 6, 9), and Brian Fee (Eps 3, 4, 7). Composer Jake Monaco created the score for all nine episodes. The original film, Cars, premiered back in 2006 and was followed by a sequel in 2011, Cars 2, and then a third film, Cars 3, in 2017. The films inspired some similar projects, such as the film Planes which came out in 2013. A lot of lessons in friendship and more are headed our way with Cars on the Road.

Disney+ Day will return on Thursday, September 8, 2022, leading into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, CA. In celebration, the streaming service will host special experiences for fans & subscribers and will premiere new content from its marquee brands – Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Let us know in the comments below your favorite of the films and if you're excited for the series out on September 8th.