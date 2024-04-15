Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: billy joel, cbs, paramount, preview

CBS Apologizes to Billy Joel, Fans; MSG Special to Re-Air This Friday

CBS issued a statement apologizing to Billy Joel & his fans, announcing that Joel's MSG concert will air in its entirety on Friday, April 19.

If you're a Billy Joel fan who checked out CBS's Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden, it sounds like the network has heard your complaints in a very big way. Here's what happened – the 2024 Masters Tournament ran late, meaning the special started late. But as the special was getting to a very emotional portion of "Piano Man." Seriously? "Piano Man," the network cut to local news broadcasts. To say that fans weren't happy would be an understatement – with local news reporters taking to social media to let folks know that they had nothing to do with the decision. Now, CBS has announced a do-over – promising that the special will air in its entirety on Friday, April 19th (at 9 pm ET/PT). "A network programming timing error ended last night's Billy Joel special approximately two minutes early in the Eastern and Central Time Zones. We apologize to Mr. Joel, his fans, our affiliated stations, and our audience whose viewing experience was interrupted during the last song," CBS said in an official statement. "Due to the overwhelming demand from his legion of fans, 'Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden' will be rebroadcast in its entirety on CBS on April 19th at 9:00 PM ET/PT."

During the special event, 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting and Emmy Award-winning comedian, writer & director Jerry Seinfeld (Frosted) both hit the stage to join Joel – for two very different reasons. On the music side, Sting and Joel brought their musical talents together to perform the hits "Big Man on Mulberry Street" and "Every Little Thing She Does is Magic." On the commemorating side, Seinfeld will be on hand as the official banner commemorating Joel's MSG run is raised in Joel's honor. Here's a look at the image gallery from the event – and make sure to check out four really great previews of the music you can expect (cut off just like CBS did)…

Now, here's a look at four of the songs from tonight that we're petty sure you might be familiar with – "My Life," "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant," "New York State of Mind," and "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me"

CBS's Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden is a co-production of Sony Music Entertainment and Enliven Entertainment. Steve Cohen, Barry Ehrmann, and Paul Dugdale are executive producers. Directed by Emmy, BAFTA, and DGA Award-winning Paul Dugdale – with Sony Music Vision serving as the distributor.

