Posted in: CBS, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: cbs, debates, donald trump, JD Vance, kamala harris, opinion, tim walz

CBS, Gov. Tim Walz Finally Get JD Vance to Agree to October 1st Debate

On Wednesday, CBS proposed a series of VP debate dates, with Gov. Tim Walz signing on for October 1st. Earlier today, Sen. JD Vance agreed.

Now that it seems like ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris have a debate date locked down (September 10th on ABC), it's time to get their respective vice-presidential running mates on the stage and in front of the cameras—hopefully without an audience/mob and with real-time fact-checking. On Wednesday, CBS News' public relations folks posted that they had offered Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance the following dates for a debate in New York: September 17th and 24th, and October 1st and 8th. It didn't take long for Gov. Walz to answer, with the Deomcrat's VP nominee reposting the CBS PR tweet with the response, "See you on October 1, JD." As for Vance? Well, that took a little longer… but he finally got there.

"The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already. Not only do I accept the CBS debate on October 1st, I accept the CNN debate on September 18th as well. I look forward to seeing you at both!" Vance wrote, replying to Gov. Walz's original tweet this morning – several hour after the offer was first made, and Vance spent a lot of FOX "News" host Laura Ingraham's screen time on Wednesday night complaining about debates and blah, blah, blah.

Here's a look at the chain of posts that began with CBS News PR confirming that the network's news division had reached out to Gov. Walz and Vance with four possible dates for a debate – with Gov. Walz's and Vance's respective responses following:

An update from CBS News on invitations to the campaigns for a vice-presidential debate: pic.twitter.com/kof6mLhl4i — CBS News PR (@CBSNewsPress) August 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already. Not only do I accept the CBS debate on October 1st, I accept the CNN debate on September 18th as well. I look forward to seeing you at both! https://t.co/63FyI99dKU — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!