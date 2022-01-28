"Celebrating Betty White" Preview: Cher Covers The Golden Girls Theme

The world was shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of beloved Emmy, Grammy, and SAG Award-winning actor & comedian Betty White just short of what would have been her 100th birthday. On Monday, January 31, at 10 pm ET/PT (available the following day on Peacock), President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Cher, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen, and more will come together to pay tribute to the late actress and animal advocate in NBC's primetime special Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl. What follows is a look at the key art & overview that was released, followed by a special preview featuring Cher performing the theme to The Golden Girls.

Co-stars, friends, admirers, and those who shared special moments with White recount their favorite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star. The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White's irreverent tone, spirit, and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career.

And now here's a look at Cher covering the classic sitcom theme song to drive home the point that "Every Friend is Golden":

Just take a look at White's filmography to see the influence she had on generations. Just a small sample of the other shows she appeared in include Life with Elizabeth, Date with the Angels, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show, The Love Boat, Mama's Family, The Golden Palace, Ladies Man, That '70s Show, Higglytown Heroes, Boston Legal, The Bold and the Beautiful, Pound Puppies, and Hot in Cleveland– shows that prove just how influential White was as a performer. Nearly as long as White's filmography is her list of awards & accomplishments based on her body of work. Past recognitions have included multiple Emmy Awards wins, as well as winning several Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Grammy Award for a comedy album.

"Don't try to be young. Just open your mind. Stay interested in stuff. There are so many things I won't live long enough to find out about, but I'm still curious about them," offered White in an interview explaining the importance of opening oneself to new experiences no matter one's age. "You know people who are already saying, 'I'm going to be 30 – oh, what am I going to do?' Well, use that decade! Use them all!" NBC's Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl stems from Emmy-Award winning Brad Lachman Productions and is executive produced by Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken, and produced by Matt Lachman.