Chainsaw Man Finale: Character Profile Posters & Videos Released

In lieu of the upcoming finale of Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man coming out on December 27th, Studio MAPPA has prepared some character videos. It has been an incredibly twisted ride from episode one that has managed to make the viewers feel a range of emotions in a span of 23 minutes— from heartbreak to laughter to just complete horror; this show has pulled no punches in its first season. It has been a strong and fantastic season that keeps viewers on their toes at every single point.

The videos Studio MAPPA has released so far spotlight several characters we have met so far: Aki, Himeno, Kobeni, Power, and my favorite, Pochita. Each of their videos shows a little summary of who they are at their core, their vulnerability, and their strength. I think there is one big similarity within the characters we have been presented with so far, they all seem to have a pretty troubled past, two have met a pretty tragic ending, and one has a tragic death in his future. I am not the biggest fan of Himeno because, as she explained herself— what she proposed to do with Denji… well… not quite legal, so I struggle to like her as she used sexuality to control Denji the way Makima does. Regarding Kobeni, meh, but I guess after being forced to go into prostitution or devil hunting to pay for your brother's studies might do that to someone. I love Aki, I always want to hug him. And Pochita? Well, it reminds me of my pup, so of course, I am biased toward the cute puppy.

There have also been some games and collectibles announcements, as well as character posters (see above), released over at Chainsaw Man EN Twitter: Chainsaw Fiend, Denji, Pochita, Power, Aki, Kobeni, Makima, Kishibe, and Himeno. I wonder if there might be character videos of the remaining few. That said, I also wonder if there is a connection or if this is in preparation for what is to come. With the finale approaching next week, it has been impossible to not wonder about the future of the anime, especially after some complaints and requests from different studios or voice actors. Personally, I have been enjoying every second of this anime so far, and it has made me like the story far more than the manga did. I cannot wait to see where things lead and how things will move along for future arcs.