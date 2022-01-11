Chainsaw Man Takes Top Spot on Our 2022 Highly-Anticipated Anime List

One of the manga I really got into in 2021 was Chainsaw Man, packed with intense action and fascinating characters that capture your attention from the moment you first meet them, making it impossible to put down until you finish it. The art was fantastic and the characters' designs were just beautiful and badass; I especially loved Denji, Pochita, and Power. So you can imagine how thrilled I am that an anime adaptation is on its way in 2022.

The full trailer for Chainsaw Man was released last year, and to no surprise Studio MAPPA understood the assignment— the anime looks as beautiful and fierce as only they could make it look. The music and snippets definitely set up a very cryptic and foreboding tone and I am so here for it. You can see snippets of all the major players in the story without it giving anything away at all. I already love the anime Denji and Pochita so much and I cannot wait to see them animated and being the best team. I am also loving Power and her kitty, and Aki and his badassery. And did we also get a peep of Kishihibe? Makima just looks like the boss-babe she is and I am pumped to see everything play out already.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Chainsaw Man – Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyonP1AgC0k)

This was one of my favorite manga this past year even if I was not the biggest fan of its ending, which does not seem as bad since a second part was announced to already be in the works. I think it will benefit from being animated as it could flesh out certain things-slash-characters-slash-moments and play with the pacing to the benefit of the storyline. From the looks of it, it seems it will be as dark and twisted as the manga and just as badass. It is the new anime I am looking forward to the most for 2022 and I have very high hopes for it. Okay, this one and Spy X Family. There is just so much goodness and potential between these two stories my heart cannot take it.