Chappelle's Show, Key & Peele, Reno 911! & More Heading to HBO Max

HBO Max is digging deep into Comedy Central's programming portfolio, bringing aboard five award-winning series as part of a licensed, non-exclusive (translation: you can also find them elsewhere) streaming deal. This means that fans of Inside Amy Schumer, Key & Peele, Chappelle's Show, Nathan for You, and Reno 911! (which has us wondering about the fate of the Quibi seasons now) will have a new streaming option to consider when they hit the streaming platform this Sunday, November 1st.

The killer line-up of Comedy Central content joins upcoming seasons of hit series The Other Two and South Side, both produced by Comedy Central Productions as HBO Max Originals. Of course, that's all lead up to the monster that is Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park. Along with the long-running animated series' entire episode library (???), new episodes are set to air on the streaming service 24 hours after they air on Comedy Central.

CHAPPELLE'S SHOW: Featuring stand-up, sketch comedy and musical performances, Dave Chappelle takes on culture with a no-holds-barred attitude. And with themes like race and fame at the forefront of the series, nothing is off limits on "Chappelle's Show."

Creators Chappelle and Neal Brennan executive produced the Emmy Award-nominated series along with Michelle Armour.

INSIDE AMY SCHUMER: Straight from Amy Schumer's provocative and hilariously wicked mind, "Inside Amy Schumer" explores sex, relationships, and the general clusterf**k that is life with sketches, stand-up comedy and woman-on-the-street interviews.

Executive produced by Schumer, Dan Powell, Jessi Klein, Steven Ast, and Tony Hernandez.

KEY & PEELE: "Key & Peele" showcases the fearless wit of stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as the duo takes on everything from "Gremlins 2" to systemic racism. With an array of sketches as wide-reaching as they are cringingly accurate, the pair has created a bevy of classic characters, including Wendell, the players of the East/West Bowl, and President Obama's Anger Translator.

Created by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, and executive produced by Key, Peele, Jay Martel, Ian Roberts, Peter Principato, Paul Young, and Joel Zadak.

NATHAN FOR YOU: Nathan Fielder is a business advisor who implements strategies that no traditional consultant would dare attempt. Whether it's creating a coffee shop called Dumb Starbucks, inventing a poo-flavored yogurt or staging an elaborate video where a pig saves a goat, no idea is too daring. And while Nathan's efforts may not always succeed, they always have big results. This is "Nathan For You."

Created by Nathan Fielder and Michael Koman, and executive produced by Fielder, Leo Allen, Dave Kneebone, Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim, Dan McManus, and Christie Smith.

RENO 911!: Go behind the scenes of the Reno Sheriff's Department as Lieutenant Jim Dangle and his khaki-clad officers attempt to keep their streets safe. Whether they're engaging with the city's everyday townspeople or colorful government officials, there's never a dull moment with the Reno police.

Co-created by Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, and Kerri Kenney, the series is executive produced by Lennon, Garant, Kenney, John Landgraf, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, and Danny DeVito.