Charlotte Flair Fakes Arm Injury to Cheat on WWE with AEW Boyfriend

It's possible to find love in wrestling, but it's important to remember that your first love should be the business itself. Charlotte Flair has forgotten this lesson, as her illicit romance with AEW star Andrade El Ídolo has recently proven. Flair is currently out of action with a kayfabe injury — indefinitely, according to today's episode of WWE's The Bump podcast — but what she's really doing, according to dirt sheet rumors, is taking time off to get married in Mexico to Andrade, which The Chadster finds to be just so disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has done not only for the wrestling business and for Charlotte Flair personally, but for her love life as well.

After all, would Charlotte Flair have even met Andrade if they weren't both working for WWE? No. And who is ultimately responsible for who gets a WWE contract? Vince McMahon. Therefore, Charlotte Flair owes her relationship with Andrade completely to Vince McMahon, which is what makes it so disrespectful that Charlotte refused to take the hint to dump Andrade once Vince McMahon did the same, releasing him during the pandemic for cost-cutting purchases. But Charlotte didn't break up with Andrade, as she should have. Instead, she continued to date him and even got engaged to be married, which just goes to show that Charlotte Flair doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business.

And now, the unthinkable has happened: Charlotte has let her relationship with Andrade get in the way of her wrestling career and, more importantly, WWE's booking plans. Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster bets Tony Khan is loving this betrayal, how it hurts WWE, and especially how it hurts The Chadster, since Tony Khan loves nothing more than to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE by competing with WWE. The Chadster can only hope that Charlotte Flair comes to her senses before it's too late and WWE is forced to release her as well, at which point she would probably turn around and literally stab Vince McMahon right in the back by going to work for AEW instead, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.