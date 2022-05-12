Charmed & Naomi: The CW Cancels Series Ahead of Upfronts Presentation

With The CW set to unveil its upcoming programming slate at next week's UpFronts, today turned into a day of major disappointment for fans of a number of shows. That includes the Kaci Walfall-starring Naomi from Ava Duvernay and Jill Blankenship as well as the Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Lucy Barrett & Rupert Evans-starring Charmed. The former will end its run after its recently-wrapped first season, with the latter leaving the network after four seasons. Roswell, New Mexico and 4400 were also canceled (though reports are that Naomi may still be shopped around for a new home).

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Propagate Content, The CW's Charmed stars Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Lucy Barrett, as Michaela "Kaela" Danso, Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood, and Jordan Donica as Jordan Chase. Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC's upcoming Night Court sequel series) joins the cast in the recurring role as Dev, a handsome, intense & charming "Gandharva"- a magical creature with the power to influence people with his voice. Natasha Henstridge's (Diggstown) confident, strong, and wry-witted Diana is another Whitelighter when Harry believed he was the only one left. Diana seeks Harry out in the hopes that he can help her escape from a bizarre, magical predicament in which she finds herself. Executive producers include Jeffrey Lieber, Nicki Renna, Joey Falco, Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, Howard Owens, Liz Kruger, and Craig Shapiro.

Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Camila Moreno, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Mary-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, Daniel Puig, Will Meyers, and Stephanie March also star in The CW's Naomi. Based on the characters from DC Comics, the series is written and executive produced by DuVernay and Blankenship, and executive produced by Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks. Amanda Marsalis (Echo Park, Queen Sugar) directed and co-executive produced the pilot episode- with the series stemming from ARRAY Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television. Behind the camera, director-producer DeMane Davis (Queen Sugar) has signed an exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. As part of the deal, Davis will reteam with DuVernay on the DC Comics series as a co-executive producer, will helm several episodes, and also oversee the directing team.

