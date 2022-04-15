Charmed Season 4 Episode 6 Preview: The Tallyman Comes A-Calling

Welcome back to our fourth season previews for The CW's Charmed, as we look at what's in store with the sixth episode hitting screens tonight, "The Tallyman Cometh." And let's just say that he's (Jed Rees) kind of company Mel (Melonie Diaz) & Kaela (Lucy Barrett) are going to need a little help with… the kind of help that hopefully, Dev (Kapil Talwalkar) can provide. And that's aren't looking so promising for Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), who's going one-on-one with a very unique therapist after being banished by the court to a fate worse than death… anger management! Now here's a look at what you can expect with the preview images, overview & promo for this week's chapter:

Charmed Season 4 Episode 6 "The Tallyman Cometh": SING ME A SONG – When a mysterious package arrives on the doorstep of Vera Manor, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) must turn to Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) to try and stop the Tallyman's (guest star Jed Rees) deadliest attack yet. Meanwhile, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) is forced to do court-ordered "anger management" with a very unorthodox therapist. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Keesha Sharp directed the episode written by Sidney Quashie.

In season four of CHARMED, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy. But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies. And this couldn't come at a better time, because a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world. But as this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) deeper into a twisted game, the question is — will this new trio be ready for what's to come? Or will their inexperience working together put the entire world in jeopardy?

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Propagate Content, The CW's Charmed stars Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Lucy Barrett, as Michaela "Kaela" Danso, Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood, and Jordan Donica as Jordan Chase. Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC's upcoming Night Court sequel series) joins the cast in the recurring role as Dev, a handsome, intense & charming "Gandharva"- a magical creature with the power to influence people with his voice. Natasha Henstridge's (Diggstown) confident, strong, and wry-witted Diana is another Whitelighter when Harry believed he was the only one left. Diana seeks Harry out in the hopes that he can help her escape from a bizarre, magical predicament in which she finds herself. Executive producers include Jeffrey Lieber, Nicki Renna, Joey Falco, Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, Howard Owens, Liz Kruger, and Craig Shapiro.