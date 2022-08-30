Chicago P.D.: Tracy Spiridakos on Co-Star Jesse Lee Soffer's Departure

Earlier, fans of NBC's Chicago P.D. were hit with the news that Jesse Lee Soffer (Det. Jay Halstead) is departing the series during the upcoming 10th season (set to premiere on Wednesday, September 21, at 10 pm ET). Now, Soffer's on-screen wife, Tracy Spiridakos (Det. Hailey Upton), is sharing her thoughts on the actor's departure via social media. "Jesse, what can I say, you're the absolute best," Spiridakos wrote at the beginning of the caption before sharing how much she appreciated the time working with him and how much she's looking forward to what the future has in store for Soffer.

"I guess the word is out…Jesse, what can I say, you're the absolute best. Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You're the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I'll miss being on set with you every day. I can't wait to see what the world has in store for you next," Spiridakos wrote in the caption of her Instagram post that also included a look at the duo behind the scenes:

"This is sad but true. Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all," Soffer wrote in a tweet confirming the news- here's a look:

"I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates, and our incredible crew," Soffer said in a released statement. "To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."