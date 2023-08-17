Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, don callis, recaps, will ospreay, wrestling

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay Set for AEW All In, Disrespecting WWE

Tony Khan's out to cheese-off The Chadster again! Learn how AEW's latest shenanigans, booking a Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay dream match, have disrespected WWE. 😡💔

🙋‍♂️Hello, dear readers! It's The Chadster here with another frustrating report from the wrestling world that absolutely cheesed-off The Chadster. Imagine The Chadster pulling up a chair, popping open a soothing White Claw, and revving the engine of the Mazda Miata in pure disappointment. 😣😤 So, it seems AEW is up to their usual shenanigans once again on AEW Dynamite. Last night, Don Callis turned on Chris Jericho to set up a dream match (or so they say) of Jericho vs. Will Ospreay, slated to happen at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. 🙄

The scene was a mess. I mean, Don Callis was in the ring, giving a speech that reeked of deceit and Chris Jericho, the "GOAT", fell right into the trap. The Chadster could see it all unraveling with his eyes wide open. So Jericho, in an attempt to 'return to his roots', decided to align with Callis, and boy, oh boy, The Chadster was losing it! 😠

In a strange and dramatic twist, Don Callis was revealed to have hatched an assassination plan against Jericho amidst the warm embrace and their shared history going back to 1989. You bet The Chadster was spilling his White Claw all over! Callis revealed a painting of himself holding up Jericho's severed head, accusing Jericho of being a narcissistic egomaniac who didn't deserve to join the Don Callis family.

Auugghh man! So unfair! 🙄 What transpired next only added to The Chadster's disbelief. Will Ospreay jumped into the ring, blindsided Jericho with a chair, and left a promise of a bloody face-off at Wembley. I mean, come on! Having Jericho face Ospreay is a clear case of international collusion as AEW and NJPW team up to bully WWE. On top of that, the use of fine art in this segment was a disgrace to the medium and sends a message that the artist who painted that picture has no loyalty to WWE whatsoever.

In a fit of pure frustration, The Chadster threw a White Claw seltzer at the television, only for it to hit The Chadster's own work of art hanging on the wall behind the TV. The Chadster isn't usually a violent person, no, far from it. But learning that Chris Jericho will face Will Ospreay at AEW All In… well, that made The Chadster's blood boil! 😡🔥 Just thinking about it now has The Chadster feeling all hot and bothered. Chris Jericho is an absolute legend in the wrestling industry and to see him stoop so low… It's like he just walked up to Vince McMahon and just literally stabbed him right in the back. 💔😭

In the heat of the moment, The Chadster, in a fit of rightful rage, threw a perfectly good can of White Claw Seltzer at the screen. 🥤📺💥 But, wouldn't you know, The Chadster's aim wasn't spot on this time, and it hit the beautiful portrait that hangs directly behind the TV.

This isn't just any portrait, no. It's a one-of-a-kind piece of fine art, a regal portrait of The Chadster's favorite wrestler, the incomparable Baron Corbin, shirtless and astride a mighty steed, crafted by the legendary artist Rob Liefeld for a hefty fee paid by The Chadster. 🎨🐴💔

Seeing streaks of White Claw Seltzer tarnishing the exquisite musculature of Corbin's abs and the majestic mane of the horse, the sadness was simply too much for The Chadster to bear. And the worst part? It's crystal clear that none of this would have happened if Tony Khan hadn't taken AEW down its current, unwelcome trajectory . 😡💀🔪

"Auugh man! So unfair!" The Chadster exclaimed as it stared at the damaged masterpiece. Why does Tony Khan insist on tormenting The Chadster like this? It's clear he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, nor does he respect the treasures in The Chadster's wrestling memorabilia. 💔😑👎

So now, not only does Tony Khan owe The Chadster for the can of seltzer, but he also owes The Chadster for this irreplaceable painting! Tony Khan better be ready to pay up for art repairs, because as usual, this all falls squarely on his shoulders. 💵🖼✊

To wrap it up, Tony Khan continues his personal vendetta against The Chadster with these moves on AEW that directly attack everything WWE has ever created. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😔 They even managed to pull Ospreay into the picture and pit him against Jericho. That's right, Tony Khan! You don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. It's time to step up and own up to the mess you've created, don't you think? 👎

With these senseless acts of aggression, Tony Khan has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. But don't worry, The Chadster is here, unbiasedly calling it out, even while Keighleyanne is more interested in her chat with that guy Gary. Damn, Tony Khan, isn't ruining The Chadster's life enough for you? 🤬 But remember, The Chadster will keep coming back like an All-Star. 🎵

Stay strong, WWE supporters! Until next time, this is The Chadster signing off, still flammable, still combustible, always unstoppable! 🚗💨

