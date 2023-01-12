Christina Ricci Voicing Harley Quinn for Spotify, DC Audio Series Spotify, DC & Warner Bros. announced Christina Ricci & Billy Magnussen will be lead the audio series Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind.

Following up on the success of Batman Unburied, Spotify, DC & Warner Bros. announced today that Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets, Wednesday) & Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die, Made for Love) will be the lead voices for Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind, a 7-episode audio series written & directed by Eli Horowitz (Homecoming). The series tells a new story from the perspective of one of Gotham City's most iconic villains. When we meet Dr. Harleen Quinzel (Ricci), she's fresh out of grad school, a new psychologist at Arkham Asylum, determined to help the patients her colleagues have written off. But her dad is sick, and in need of an expensive, life-saving operation she can't afford. Pushed to her breaking point, Harleen is tired of playing by the rules. So when she meets "Patient J," a magnetic inmate able to manipulate everyone but her, Harleen makes a fateful decision: to use her relationship with The Joker (Magnussen) to get what she wants, leading both of them down a dangerous path that will change them, Bruce Wayne (Justin Hartley), and Gotham City forever.

Joining Ricci, Magnussen & Hartley are Mary Holland as Margaret Pye aka Magpie, Elias Koteas as Nicky Qunzel, Fred Melamed as Bob, Stephen Root as Grunfeld, Andre Royo as Arnold Wesker aka The Ventriloquist, and Amy Sedaris as Aunt Rose. Now here's a listen to what you can expect when Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind debuts all episodes on January 31st:

We've heard Harley Quinn's origin story — the one where she was manipulated into being The Joker's doting, mad lover. But what if there's more to it? What if there's a Gotham City where Harley let The Joker believe she loved him, to get what she needed? When we meet Dr. Harleen Quinzel, she's fresh out of grad school, a new psychologist at Arkham Asylum, determined to help the patients her colleagues have written off. But her dad is sick, and in need of an expensive, life-saving operation she can't afford. Pushed to her breaking point, Harleen is tired of playing by the rules. So when she meets "Patient J," a magnetic inmate able to manipulate everyone but her, Harleen makes a fateful decision: to use her relationship with The Joker to get what she wants, leading both of them down a dangerous path that will change them, Bruce Wayne, and Gotham City forever.

Also lending their voices to the production are Julie Alexandria, Peyton Crim, Richard Doyle, Ethan Dubin, Kim Mai Guest, Hrishikesh Hirway, Alex Karpovsky, Ozma Kasten, Wayne Knight, Michael Patrick McGill, Linda Park, Gabby Sanalitro, Keith Szarabajka, Rodney To, and Cesili Williams. Produced by Realm, Marci Wiseman serves as their executive in charge. Shaleen Desai, Tyler Dorson, and Peter Girardi produce on behalf of Warner Bros. Executive Producers for Spotify include Dawn Ostroff, Julie McNamara, Liz Gateley, and Rachel Wolf. Eli Horowitz also executive produces, with Matthew Derby producing and Rachel Khong serving as a consulting producer. Batman and all related elements are copyright and trademarks of DC. Harley Quinn was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm; Batman created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.