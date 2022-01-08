Chucky Cast Members Share Their Series Hopes & Season 2 Predictions

A little more than a month ago, USA Network & SYFY confirmed that Chucky would be coming back for a second season in 2022, with Don Mancini set to devise another season of horrifically entertaining television. But as great as the news was, it wasn't surprising considering it may have been the most enjoyable surprise of 2021 (even making BCTV's Top 5 New TV Shows of 2021). But while we wait for what we will assume will be a Halloween-time release, series stars Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elise are checking to share their thoughts on what's ahead and where they would like to see things go.

So for a look at what the cast hopes the future has in store for them (assuming they live) and more, check out the following featurette (with SYFY & USA Network's Chucky set to return later this year):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Chucky Cast on Their Hopes for Season 2 | Chucky TV Series | SYFY & USA Network | SYFY Wire (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJKMmehYvFI)

"We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky," said Mancini in a statement when the news was first released. "Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing 'Chucky' to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: 'This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022.'"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Chucky Season 2 Coming In 2022 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTtNSZoiyaE)

The series focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

USA Network & SYFY's Chucky stars Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Jennifer Tilly (reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine from the films), Fiona Dourif (reprising her role as Nica from the films), Alex Vincent (the original Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise McCarthy (Kyle- Child's Play 2, Cult of Chucky)- with Brad Dourif returning to voice the demonic doll.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CHUCKY Official FINAL TRAILER | Premiering October 12th | SYFY & USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izm6ZKnNK44)