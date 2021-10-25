Chucky Season 1 Episode 3 Preview: Be Careful What You Wish For, Lexy

Heading into this week's episode of SYFY, USA Network & "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini's series Chucky, it appears that our adorably demonic doll has swayed Jake (Zackary Arthur) over to his "kill or be killed" philosophy. But as much as we would like to credit Chucky with an effectively bloody recruitment drive, it looks like Lexy's (Alyvia Alyn Lind) mocking of his father's death at the Halloween party might just be the very thing that finds Jake transferring to "Serial Killer High" permanently. And speaking of Lexy, we have a preview for this week's episode that finds her visiting Jake to offer an "apology" (while Jake's busy feeling out the best murder weapon of choice for him to use moving forward). But if you've been watching the show then you know that she wouldn't be there if she wasn't looking to get something out of it. Ummm… have you heard the adage, "Be careful what you wish for…"?

So with that in mind, here's a look at this week's Mancini-written episode with SYFY and USA Network's Chucky returning this Tuesday night at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT:

And just in case you missed last week's episode or need a quick rewatch, SYFY has posted an extended edition of "Give Me Something Good to Eat." And following that, the cast and crew take viewers behind the scenes of how it all came together:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside Chucky Episode 2: The Making of a Halloween Episode | Chucky TV Series | SYFY & USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsnPzxFwnoU)

Here are the two official (and impressive) trailers for SYFY and USA Network's Chucky:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CHUCKY Official Trailer | New Series Coming Oct 12 | SYFY & USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qY9CybO1sjg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: USA and SYFY's Chucky – Trailer 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFn3Id-5kt4)

The series focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

USA Network & SYFY's Chucky stars Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Jennifer Tilly (reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine from the films), Fiona Dourif (reprising her role as Nica from the films), Alex Vincent (the original Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise McCarthy (Kyle- Child's Play 2, Cult of Chucky)- with Brad Dourif returning to voice the demonic doll.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CHUCKY | Official Trailer 1 | Coming 2021 | SYFY And USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dw5Tg-hXf0c)

An easy target for Chucky, Athrur's Jake Webber is a loner trying to find his place in the world after his mom's death while never connecting with his dad or his peers. Briones' Junior Webber is Bree and Logan's son and Jake's cousin, an all-American, over-achieving, jock – the opposite of his loner cousin Jake. Lind's Lexy Taylor is the self-appointed princess of her school and Jake's primary bully- who also dates his cousin Junior. Arnarson's Devon Lopez is the boy-next-door and true-crime junkie who is hellbent on making sense of Hackensack's mysterious tragedies- both past and present. No details were released on Sawa's character at this time (though the "always reliable" Wikipedia lists the character as "Logan Webber"). Chucky is being developed by Mancini, producer David Kirschner, and Antosca via his Eat the Cat banner. Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Channel Zero) serves as an executive producer. Mancini will work triple time on the series, beyond his executive producing responsibilities: writing the adaptation, serving as showrunner, and directing the first episode.