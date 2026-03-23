Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA Preview: Check Out Our Updated Look at S01E05: "Deep Cover"

Check out our updated look at what's ahead with tonight's episode of CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA, S01E05: "Deep Cover."

Article Summary Colin and Bill team up for another high-stakes mission in CIA Season 1 Episode 5: "Deep Cover".

After a cyber engineer's family is targeted, the duo must stop killers before they strike again.

CBS's hit CIA drama keeps tensions high with new threats and evolving character dynamics.

Showrunner Mike Weiss returns with another thrilling, expertly crafted episode for fans of espionage TV.

As Colin (Tom Ellis) and Bill (Nick Gehlfuss) continue to work on their personal/professional dynamic (because they really do make a great team), we're back with our weekly pregame preview for CBS and showrunner Mike Weiss's CIA. In S01E05: "Deep Cover," the duo hunts the killers who murdered a cyber engineer and her family before they strike again – and before they execute their endgame. Here's a look at the official overview, trailer, image gallery, and more for tonight's chapter:

CIA Season 1 Episode 5: "Deep Cover" Preview

CIA Season 1 Episode 5: "Deep Cover" – After a cyber engineer and her family are killed in a targeted attack, Colin and Bill rush to stop the culprits before they strike again. Written by Richard Sweren and directed by Jon Cassar.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

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