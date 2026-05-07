Posted in: TV | Tagged: clifford the big red dog, pbs, pbs kids

Clifford the Big Red Dog Getting Rebooted; Set for PBS Kids in 2027

Clifford the Big Red Dog is heading back to PBS Kids in 2027, with the beloved character set for a reboot ahead of its return - here's a look!

Article Summary Clifford the Big Red Dog is getting a PBS Kids reboot in 2027, bringing the classic Scholastic character back to TV.

The new Clifford the Big Red Dog series is a buddy comedy starring Emily Elizabeth and her giant best friend.

Aimed at kids ages 3-7, the reboot will focus on social-emotional learning, community skills, and big adventures.

PBS, Scholastic, and 9 Story say the 2027 reboot keeps Clifford’s warmth while adding a more playful comedic tone.

PBS announced the return of a beloved kids' series: Clifford the Big Red Dog will be rebooted for PBS Kids, set to run sometime in 2027. Based on the Scholastic book series by Norman Bridwell, this new version will be a buddy comedy focused on Emily Elizabeth, a kid with "big-hearted ideas," and her giant best friend Clifford, who "turns small problems into gloriously oversized adventures." If it's anything like the previous series, it's sure to be popular with kids aged 3-7, as it's designed to teach kids fundamental social and community skills. The series has no formal return date beyond the idea that it will be back in 2027, so for now, here are a few quotes from the announcement as we wait to see some of the animation from the new series.

Clifford the Big Red Dog Will Return to PBS Kids in 2027

"Clifford has been a favorite with children and families for generations, and we can't wait to reintroduce this Big Red Dog to PBS Kids audiences across the country," said Sara DeWitt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, PBS Kids and Education. "Giving kids the skills, knowledge, and encouragement they need to connect with others and sustain relationships is more vital than ever to prepare them for success in school and life."

"Since he first filled a page, Clifford the Big Red Dog captured the heart of Scholastic and his adventures connected with readers everywhere, creating remarkable, global recognition," said Iole Lucchese, Scholastic Chief Strategy Officer, President of Scholastic Entertainment, and Executive Producer for Clifford. "This new series builds on Clifford's most endearing traits through fresh storytelling, creating new opportunities for audiences and marking an exciting step in the continued growth of the franchise."

"With this next chapter, we're leaning into a more comedic approach that amplifies the scale and playfulness of Clifford, while staying grounded in the warmth and emotional connection audiences have always loved," said Vince Commisso, President and CEO of 9 Story Media Group and Executive Producer for Clifford. "We're also proud to once again partner with PBS Kids, a trusted home for a brand that has resonated with families for generations."

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