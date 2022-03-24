Close Enough Season 3 Close to Premiering This April: Official Trailer

HBO Max's Close Enough (which is also having a secondary run on TBS, paired up with American Dad) has an official trailer for season three along with something even more exciting, a premiere date! Season three of the Max Original adult animated series debuts Thursday, April 7 with all eight episodes.

Pretty cool poster key art, right? Well, then just wait until you check out the official trailer below:

From JG Quintel, creator of the Emmy® winning Regular Show, comes Close Enough, a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates, all sharing a cramped apartment on the eastside of Los Angeles. They navigate a chaotic time in their 30s as they struggle to grow up without growing old. It's about juggling work, kids, and pursuing your dreams, all while avoiding alien fitness cults, yacht-rock vampires, and silent film era bison. Their life may not be ideal, but for now, it's close enough.

The cast for season three of Close Enough includes JG Quintel, Gabrielle Walsh, Jason Mantzoukas, Kimiko Glenn, Danielle Brooks, Jessica DiCicco, and James Adomian. Some names you'll likely recognize, especially if you find yourself watching other current HBO Max shows as Brooks is playing as Leota Adebayo in the series Peacemaker. Same with Glenn who has lent her voice to projects such as Centaurworld and Dogs In Space. Guest cast for season three includes Henry Winkler, Laraine Newman, John Early, Nikki Glaser, Debra Wilson, and Monét X. Change. Close Enough seasons one & two are streaming now on HBO Max.

Season 3 of Close Enough premieres April 7 on HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/qXSL8mOJ9y — JG Quintel (@JGQuintel) March 23, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The season looks bonkers and full of crazy moments based on the trailer. I wouldn't expect any less from the creative minds of Regular Show and a quick nod to it right in the beginning of the video with the Mordecai costume. If absurd comedy is your thing, look no further than Close Enough on HBO Max. Let us know in the comments below if you'll be watching or catching up in time for season three!