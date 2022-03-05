CM Punk to MJF Before AEW Revolution: I'm Gonna Walk You Like a Dog

On AEW Rampage last night, CM Punk cut the final promo on MJF ahead of their dog collar match at AEW Revolution on Sunday. In a promo recorded after Wednesday's attack on Punk by MJF and his cronies on AEW Dynamite, and with Punk still covered in blood, Punk reacted to the mind games MJF played throughout their feud, pretending to be genuinely hurt by Punk's seven-year absence from the wrestling industry as a ruse to draw Punk in for a betrayal and beating ahead of their PPV match.

"Whoo!" shouted Punk in a medical room backstage on Dynamite. "Few people are gonna understand that being in this much pain makes certain people feel so very alive. I think you understand Max, and if you don't, on March 6th, you will."

"You are going to find out exactly what you think you already know: that CM Punk is the master, and I know exactly who the fuck I am," Punk continued. "You wanna call me PG Punk? You wanna pretend like I'm not that same guy? You want that same guy that you grew up idolizing? Congratulations, Maxwell… Jacob… Friedman, but you're not ready."

"And on March 6th, I'm gonna walk you like a dog," he went on, hyping their match at AEW Revolution. "I'm gonna beat you, and beat you, and I'm gonna beat you until your mother won't recognize you. I'm gonna leave parts you in that ring and I'm gonna leave parts of you all over Orlando, Florida."

"This is what you want," Punk concluded. "More importantly, this is what you deserve. On March 6th, I will become a monster to fight the monsters of the world because I'm CM Punk… and I'm better than you."

It was a great promo in a feud that has been filled with great promos from both wrestlers, which just goes to show that Tony Khan doesn't understand anything at all about the professional wrestling business. You have to space these things out or fans will get too used to the quality, which means it's harder for your creative team to take it easy when they have so many hours of television to write each week. Tony Khan will learn that one day, just like he'll learn it's far easier to use fake crowd noise like The Chadster's beloved WWE does than to rely on an unpredictable and fickle audience and try to make them cheer or boo with storylines and performances alone.

AEW Revolution will air on PPV on Sunday, March 6th at 8PM Eastern. The show will be available to stream on the Bleacher Report app in the United States and on Fite TV internationally, in addition to on traditional PPV providers and in select theaters. Emanating from Orlando Florida, the show will feature an AEW World Championship match for the main event, with Hangman Page defending against Adam Cole. Dr. Britt Baker DMD will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against challenger and rival Thunder Rosa. AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will defend the belts in a triple threat against The Young Bucks and reDRagon. Tay Conti will challenge TBS Champion Jade Cargill in another title match. Plus, CM Punk will face MJF in a dog collar match. TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will team with Darby Allin and Sting to take on Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy. Chris Jericho will fight Eddie Kingston, with Jericho forced to shake Kingston's hand if Kingston wins. Jon Moxley will face Bryan Danielson in a match that could lead to a new stable formed by the two former WWE Superstars. And in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Keith Lee, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Orange Cassidy, and Christian Cage will compete for a future shot at the TNT Championship. Also on the Buy-In pre-show for AEW Revolution, Hook will take on QT Marshall and Kris Statlander will face Leyla Hirsch. And added at the last minute, Pac and Penta Oscuro will team with newly returned Erick Redbeard to face the House of Black on the Buy-In. In The Chadster's opinion, that's too many good matches for one show, but The Chadster doesn't expect Tony Khan to understand any more than he understands that it's just so unfair to continue to torture The Chadster with AEW programming when The Chadster has already been rendered sexually impotent by it for over two years now.

