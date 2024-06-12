Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, karate kid, netflix, preview

Cobra Kai Co-Creator Tackles Final Season Release Schedule Concerns

Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz on the final season's release schedule and why the three parts make sense in terms of the storylines.

So here's how it works. Part 1 arrives on July 18th, with Part 2 set for November 28th. Following that, the series comes to a close in 2025 with an epic Finale Event. That's how the final, 15-episode season of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai is playing out. Personally, we're loving the release schedule – we're still a sucker for weekly releases. Plus, it stretches out the goodness and gives the final season that epic feel that it deserves. Unfortunately, not everyone is feeling that way – with some preferring that the final season be released in one 15-episode drop, with reasons ranging from that being their preferred way to view a season to concerns about spoilers. Thankfully, Hurwitz took to social media to explain why breaking up the finale season into three 5-episode parts serves the overall story and how viewers should think of the three parts as "distinct mini seasons" that were structured to be viewed "in 5 episode chunks" while still connecting as a single season overall.

Here's a look at Hurwitz addressing the release schedule and the best way for viewers to approach it, as well as offering a reminder of how long post-production takes and reassuring DVD fans that the season wouldn't be released in three sets:

My advice is to stop thinking of Season 6 as one final season and instead view it as 3 distinct mini seasons. Each batch was written knowing the release plan, so the experience was designed to be enjoyed in 5 episode chunks. Waiting for all 15 episodes to come out will not… https://t.co/4vNzLt6mtj — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) June 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

It'll all connect as one season, but there are logical breakpoints between batches. — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) June 12, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Post production takes time. Just because we finished filming, doesn't mean all the episodes will be ready for worldwide consumption by fall. And like I said, they were designed to be enjoyed in 5 episode batches. — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) June 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

There's no way there will be separate DVD releases. You don't have to worry about that. As for a Blu-ray, I agree that it's long overdue. Not sure what the plan is. — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) June 12, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the image gallery that was released by Netflix back at the beginning of May when the announcement of the "Karate Kid" spinoff series' return dates were revealed:

The sixth season picks up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, with our senseis and students needing to decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai – the world championships of karate. Joining Macchio & Zabka on the final run are Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O'Brien. Now, here's a look back at previously released previews for the final season:

Netflix's Cobra Kai is written and executive-produced by Heald, Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Studios – along with Susan Ekins (in association with Sony Pictures Television), with Macchio and Zabka also serving as executive producers. The first five seasons of the "Karate Kid" spinoff series are currently streaming on Netflix.

