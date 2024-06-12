Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, karate kid, netflix, preview
Cobra Kai Co-Creator Tackles Final Season Release Schedule Concerns
Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz on the final season's release schedule and why the three parts make sense in terms of the storylines.
So here's how it works. Part 1 arrives on July 18th, with Part 2 set for November 28th. Following that, the series comes to a close in 2025 with an epic Finale Event. That's how the final, 15-episode season of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai is playing out. Personally, we're loving the release schedule – we're still a sucker for weekly releases. Plus, it stretches out the goodness and gives the final season that epic feel that it deserves. Unfortunately, not everyone is feeling that way – with some preferring that the final season be released in one 15-episode drop, with reasons ranging from that being their preferred way to view a season to concerns about spoilers. Thankfully, Hurwitz took to social media to explain why breaking up the finale season into three 5-episode parts serves the overall story and how viewers should think of the three parts as "distinct mini seasons" that were structured to be viewed "in 5 episode chunks" while still connecting as a single season overall.
Here's a look at Hurwitz addressing the release schedule and the best way for viewers to approach it, as well as offering a reminder of how long post-production takes and reassuring DVD fans that the season wouldn't be released in three sets:
Here's a look back at the image gallery that was released by Netflix back at the beginning of May when the announcement of the "Karate Kid" spinoff series' return dates were revealed:
The sixth season picks up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, with our senseis and students needing to decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai – the world championships of karate. Joining Macchio & Zabka on the final run are Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O'Brien. Now, here's a look back at previously released previews for the final season:
Netflix's Cobra Kai is written and executive-produced by Heald, Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Studios – along with Susan Ekins (in association with Sony Pictures Television), with Macchio and Zabka also serving as executive producers. The first five seasons of the "Karate Kid" spinoff series are currently streaming on Netflix.