Cobra Kai EP Jon Hurwitz: Sony 2024 Karate Kid Film "Isn't From Us"

As far as twists go, Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz confirmed a major bombshell in regards to the 2024 film Sony Pictures is planning in regards to the next Karate Kid film. After a fan asked for confirmation on Twitter, the executive producer responded, "The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don't know much about it, but wish it well. #KarateKid #CobraKai."

In other words, we could see either a sequel to the Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith-starring remake in which they play Mr. Han and Dre Parker, respectively, or we can see an entirely new remake altogether that could recast the roles of Mr. Miyagi and Daniel LaRusso. The third possibility, which makes even less sense or as unlikely as expanding on the Han and Parker characters, is we have a new master and pupil as original characters all together in another original remake. It seems clear that the Miyagi-verse is firmly in the hands of Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. That said, could Sony move forward with the main cast outside of the streaming series canon? Again, a possibility… but why?

Cobra Kai is the official continuation of the Miyagi-verse that expands the original John Avildsen films based on the Robert Mark Kamen characters. It saw the return of Ralph Macchio and William Zabka characters in Daniel and Johnny Lawrence, rivals built from their initial rivalry, now middle-aged and forging new lives as they try to move beyond the past. Since the series initial debut on YouTube, it found a new home on Netflix, reintroducing most of the major character characters from The Karate Kid franchise with the exception of the late Pat Morita (Miyagi), who passed in 2005, and The Next Karate Kid star Hilary Swank, who remains mum on a future appearance.

It's been 12 years since the 2010 remake from director Harald Zwart and writer Christopher Murphey, which has garnered largely favorable reviews, but the time that's passed seems to make expanding the film unlikely as Smith hasn't really shown interest in expanding on his acting career. Chan's also largely stayed away from Hollywood mainstream work, focusing on his international films and occasional voiceover roles with his last major stateside project in 2017's The Foreigner for STX.

The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don't know much about it, but wish it well. #KarateKid #CobraKai https://t.co/pd2aYYAF0A — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) September 17, 2022 Show Full Tweet