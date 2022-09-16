Sony Dates A New Karate Kid Movie, Shifts Kraven, Madame Web, & More

Disney just announced a bunch of new movie dates, so now it's time for Sony Pictures to announce and shift a bunch of movies as well, including some that will prove to be a little interesting. Let's talk about the three announced films according to Deadline first. The big one that could have ramifications over on the TV side of things is the return of the Karate Kid films. Cobra Kai is one of those shows that no one thought was actually going to work but ended up being a massive hit and so much better than it had any right to be. What does this new movie mean for that TV show? We don't know right now,m but the new film is dated for June 7, 2024. We also have a date for the sequel to Searching. Searching, which came out in 2018, was initially screened at the Sundance Film Festival and was a movie that managed to make the gimmick of being filmed on smartphones and computer screens actually work. The sequel, titled Missing, will be released on February 24, 2023, and stars Storm Reid and Nia Long. We also have a date for an Untitled True Haunting film from Screen Gems dated for January 23, 2023, but that doesn't exactly scream confident. January and horror don't usually mesh, but there have been exceptions.

Sony also shifted a few release dates around. 65 has moved from April 28, 2023, to March 10, 2023, and Garfield has moved from February 16, 2024, to May 24, 2024. For those of you looking for more Sony Marvel movies, you'll have to wait a little longer since they all just got delayed again. Kraven the Hunter has been delayed from January 13, 2023, to October 6, 2023, and Madame Web has moved from October 6, 2023, to February 16, 2024. Both of which will screen in IMAX. An untitled Sony/Marvel movie has shifted a month from June 7, 2024, to July 12, 2024. The Marvel movies make a little more sense. Now Sony can use the summer convention season to pump up Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web to fans where before they had virtually nothing to go on. This also likely means that Sony won't be making a splash at New York Comic Con either since that was the last big place they could advertise something like Kraven the Hunter before this latest move. Now they will have CinemaCon and San Diego Comic-Con to pump everyone up. Here are all of the new dates:

