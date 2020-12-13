Cobra Kai Season 3 Promo: Johnny & Daniel Need to Confront Their Pasts

With less than a month to go until Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Cobra Kai returns for a third season (this time, at its new home Netflix), viewers have already gotten a preview of what they can expect when it does. New alliances, some rumored returns from the film franchise confirmed, and an opportunity for Johnny (William Zabka) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) to move beyond the past are just some of the themes we know will be in play. But if they're going to take down very, very Kreese (Martin Kove), each of them will have to confront their pasts one more time- as you're about to see in the following character teasers.

In the first clip, Daniel will have to go back to the roots of Miyagi-Do to learn what he needs to take the next step. Following that, we see just how low Johnny's fallen since his past has taken control of his life. But with so much on the line, neither man can avoid facing the truth- no matter what (or who) it leads to:

In August, Hurwitz revealed that all of the film trilogy's characters are potentially in play (as it clearly appears in the brief season 3 scene above): "We love The Karate Kid trilogy and anyone who has seen Seasons 1 and 2 has seen us make references to all three of the original Karate Kid films. And we also say that it's our belief that anything that has happened in a movie Mr. Miyagi was in, which includes The Next Karate Kid, is part of the Miyagi-Verse and our series takes place in the Miyagi-Verse." Hurwitz continued, "Any character who has lived within this Miyagi-Verse has potential to show up at some point on Cobra Kai and I can say that the three of us, as writers, have literally discussed pretty much every person who has appeared in those films, from these large characters you're talking about, like the Terry Silvers of the world, to the most minor characters who had one or two lines."

That said, as fun as it is to bring these characters back for the fans it's important that the characters they use bring something meaningful to the series' overall narrative: "We view that as all characters who live in our universe and, at any moment in time, have the potential to show up as long as they're relevant to the present-day story that we're telling and don't feel like they're thrown in there for cameo purposes or for simply for nostalgia's sake," Hurwitz explained. "There needs to be a real, dramatic reason [in] present-day why any of these characters would be relevant to our story. I can say that, going forward, we should expect more characters from The Karate Kid films to return but I can't say who or when or pretty much anything beyond that."