Posted in: AEW, Cobra Kai, Netflix, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, britt baker, cobra kai, martin kove, netflix

Cobra Kai Season 6: AEW Star Britt Baker Reportedly Set to Appear

Cobra Kai reportedly cast AEW star Dr. Britt Baker DMD for a role in the final season of Netflix's "Karate Kid" sequel/spinoff series.

Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, will be doing some extra extractions on Netflix with a new role on Cobra Kai in its sixth and final season. According to PWInsider (via Fightful.com), the wrestler – who is set to challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship at AEW All-In on August 25th – is reportedly playing a competitor from one of the dojos competing at the Sekai Taikai, the world karate tournament that part one was building toward. As viewers have seen, the Miyagi-Do students found themselves competing for the six spots and the opportunity to travel to Barcelona, Spain, to compete.

AEW's Britt Baker Living Her Fan Dream Appearing in Netflix's Cobra Kai

Martin Kove, who plays Cobra Kai founder John Kreese, is on the lam after faking his death to escape prison in the U.S. He fled to Korea and reunited with Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim). It's revealed in a flashback that Kreese (Barrett Carnahan) played a part in getting Da-Eun's stubborn and ruthless grandfather, Kim Sun-Yung (C.S. Lee), to train her. As Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai meet at the gathering of dojos at the start of the Sekai Taikai, we see Kreese's former student Johnny Lawrence (now a sensei for Miyagi-Do) and frienemy and current steward of Miyagi-Do, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), staring at the new students from Cobra Kai. Then, the bombshell – viewers see that Tory Nichols (Peyton List) has officially joined them. Kove spoke with Renée Paquette's (now with AEW) podcast, The Sessions, to talk about his February 2022 appearance on AEW Dynamite to Baker and her Cobra Kai fandom.

"We did an autograph show months ago, and my convention agent introduced us. [Britt] was great, big Cobra Kai fan, and knew all the episodes and everything. She said, 'Will you do this promo for me?' I said, 'What is your background?' She says, 'I'm a dentist.' That's things you would not think of a wrestler," Kove said. "She said, 'Will you do this promo for me? It'll be great.' Positions are juxtaposed in life, and just come in and say something very endearing of me as the character John Kreese. I said, 'Okay, that's very endearing, and I'm soft-spoken and loving.' She got an enormous amount of social media on it, huge. She called me a couple of times to do another one and I couldn't. This time, we were in Nashville, and she wasn't wrestling, but she was buying into a wrestler who was supposed to win and didn't. I came in and gave her advice, 'Finish her yourself, no mercy' if it came to that. The person she was sponsoring lost, so she had to go to the ring and do all this, and they all finished screaming 'Cobra Kai,' she walked up to me, and we played it out. 'What should I do?' 'What I told you to do. Go in there and finish it.' She goes in there and kicks the girls' ass,"

You can check out the full interview here. Cobra Kai season six, part two, comes to Netflix on November 15th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!