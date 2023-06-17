Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, karate kid, netflix, preview, Season 6

Cobra Kai Season 6 Video Takes Us Inside the Cast's Table Read

Here's the table read for Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai Season 6.

With Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai wrapping up its run later this year (barring any serious delays caused by ongoing the WGA/AMPTP writers' strike), fans are already compiling a list of things they want to see. Will they finally get a face-off between Daniel (Macchio) and Kreese (Martin Kove)? But even with the sequel series ending, the series creators have already given us the heads-up that they're not quite done with the "Miyagi-verse" yet. So with that in mind, we were curious to see what we would be getting from the series during this weekend's global fan event TUDUM from Netflix. And what we got was the cast reuniting for a table read of the final season – and we have the video right below waiting for you.

Here's a look at the team from Netflix's Cobra Kai as they kicked off the table read for the final run:

Cobra Kai Creators on Season 6 & Franchise's Future

Promising the "biggest" and "baddest" season yet, the show's creators penned a letter to the show's supporters thanking them for their support and explaining the importance of ending Cobra Kai "on our terms" when the news was first announced earlier this year. Here's a look back at their letter:

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, along with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

Alicia Hannah-Kim (Minx) portrays South Korean sensei Kim Da-Eun, who plays a major role in Terry Silver's expansion plans. Dallas Dupree Young's Kenny Payne had been promoted to series regular for the fifth season. In addition, Sean Kanan is returned to the franchise to reprise his role as Mike Barnes. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via production company Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

