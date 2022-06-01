"It's Almost Time" – Former Bray Wyatt Teases Imminent Return

Windham Rotunda, formerly known as The Fiend, formerly known as Bray Wyatt, teased a return to pro wrestling on Twitter this week. Rotunda has been absent from wrestling since he was released by WWE last July, giving his gimmick to Alexa Bliss instead. Since then, fans have speculated Rotunda could show up in AEW or Impact Wrestling, but that hasn't happened yet, with more speculation that Rotunda's incredibly high asking price was the reason. But whatever the case, Rotunda seems poised to return… somewhere, at least judging by the cryptic messages he posted on Twitter.

Everything good that's ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I've got shit to do. It doesn't hurt anymore, it burns. I'm ready now⭕️ — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) May 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

I'm tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I'll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I'll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again.

Believe in me.#IFoundIt — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) May 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

As to where Rotunda will go, that's anyone's guess. It's certainly a possibility that Tony Khan suddenly finds himself with more money in his future budget thanks to whatever the hell is going on with MJF (not that Khan has been shy about spending money to hire his favorite wrestlers before). It's also possible that a recharged Bray Wyatt reappears in WWE in the near future. The company has had, if not a creative renaissance, at least a slight downtick in monotony since WrestleMania this year, so maybe they're ready to do something with Bray Wyatt again. It's also possible Windham Rotunda will decide to Control his Narrative. You never know. Of course, we almost left out the most likely scenario for any wrestler making a return: he's starting a podcast!

Whatever the case, we're sure there will be many clickbait articles between now and Rotunda's return, so stay tuned!