Community Fans Get Special Video Message From Jeong, Pudi & YNB

In honor of the show's anniversary, Community stars Ken Jeong, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Danny Pudi had a special video message for the fans.

When we last checked in on Peacock's upcoming Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-penned, Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), and Jim Rash (Dean Pelton)-starring Community: The Movie, we learned that the State of California had awarded the project a little more than $3.3M in tax credits to film in California from the state's film and television tax credits program. Though the report from the California Film Commission didn't offer a start date, it did list the production as having 23 filming days in the state. Thankfully, we're getting to follow that up with some more positive vibes – with Jeong, Brown, and Pudi sharing a special message with Community fans in honor of September 17th, marking the show's 15th anniversary – while also reminding them that #SixSeasonsAndAMovie will become a reality.

Here's a look at the video message that the trio shared on the show's social media sites:

Community: The Movie Updates from Summer 2024

"Look, I wish I had the best news, the thing to run with, other than the fact that I feel pretty cautiously optimistic that next year is our time. It's just a matter of [timing], with Donald and touring, and 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith,' I think, has got a second season, and Joel's on 'Animal Control,'" Rash shared with ScreenRant in early July, driving home the point of the difficulties that come with coordinating the schedules of a large group of very talented people who have very busy professional lives – something Rash appreciates. "Thankfully, all of them are so very busy. We're looking for that, but I have faith it'll come together," he added.

Speaking with GQ that same month, McHale was on the same page as co-star Rash in terms of when the cameras will start rolling – but he did reassure fans that one essential thing that the film needed to become a reality has been locked down. "Oh, well, it hasn't been shot yet. It will be. And I don't have a definitive update because we thought for a moment it was going to all happen this year, and then it didn't. But we have the money, and that is a huge step. And hopefully, people still want to see it. And Peacock's paying for it. And so I can't wait to do it. I'll say vaguely next year. How about that?" McHale responded when asked about where things stood.

When the interviewer jokes that they're going to report that it's Glover's fault because of his busy schedule, McHale answers, "No! If it's anybody's fault, it's my schedule on this one. It's not his at all. He was available. No, no, no, no." Previous reports had Glover's music touring and filming schedules being the reason for the delay, though he is far from the only person in the cast who has multiple projects in play. In fact, the star of FOX's Animal Control was more than happy to take the blame, adding, "Ok. I will say, and please print this. That was definitely not true. It was not Donald's schedule. We love Donald. You can fully blame my schedule."

