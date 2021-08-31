Community: Joel McHale on "Enlightening" Chevy Chase Experience; Movie

Actor/comedian Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl) has been making the rounds promoting his latest voice acting role as Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. While discussing the wisecracking former movie star turned defender of Earthrealm, the conversation wandered over to the Dan Harmon-created Community and his co-star Chevy Chase (National Lampoon's Vacation, Fletch). Bleeding Cool's Jimmy Leszczynski had a chance to briefly discuss with McHale as well as some mildly promising news about that ever-elusive Community movie we were "promised" after six seasons.

Everybody asks about Chevy Chase and all the drama and bad stuff. I know that you played him in "A Futile and Stupid Gesture", the story of his friend Doug Kenny. Did you ever learn anything from Chevy? Did he teach anything about the business?

JM: That movie captured one of his best friends who created The National Lampoon and of course, wrote Animal House and then wrote Caddyshack and produced it and then very sadly, died. I talked to Chevy a little bit about that during Community. And it was really enlightening to hear about that time. And that really helped my character as well. But the open craziness of the 70s, the beginning of The National Lampoon & the beginning of SNL, I think that was a whole other golden age. [Chevy] was also at the center of it, it was very interesting to learn all that stuff.

Of course, I have to ask about the "Community" movie…

JM: We've already made three of them. They've already been released and I can't believe it, they're as big as the 'Fast and Furious' franchises. Look, if you hear [something]… I can't wait to do it. A couple of years ago when people asked me if there'd be a movie, I'd be like, 'sure'. Then I'd be like, 'that's never going to happen'. But I think with the resurgence of the show on all these streamers, it's been super helpful. There's a big difference, a huge difference between, 'Hey do you guys want to do a movie?' and actually making a movie? As you probably know, making a movie takes thousands of people coming together, there also needs to be money and there's also the rights thing. So I'm going to say there's a better chance than ever. But again, it's like saying, 'Hey, you like aircraft carriers?' Yeah, I do. 'OK, so build one'. It's not like getting the next Jungle Cruise movie made.

