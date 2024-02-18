Posted in: Fox, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: community, fox, joe mchale, ken jeong, The Cleaning Lady, the masked singer

Community Stars Joel McHale & Ken Jeong Preview FOX Spring 2024 Lineup

Community stars Joel McHale (Animal Control) & Ken Jeong (The Masked Singer) take viewers on a tour of what FOX has planned for Spring 2024.

The duo from Community take us behind the scenes with other FOX celebrities.

Alison Brie discusses hopes for her character in the upcoming Community movie.

Donald Glover reveals early details on the Community movie's storyline.

Lately, if we're covering Joel McHale (Jeff) and Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), it usually has something to do with Peacock's upcoming Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-penned Community: The Movie. But for this go-around, the duo are being team players over at FOX to help the network promote its Spring 2024 lineup – with Jeong serving as one of the panelists on The Masked Singer and McHale starring in the recently-renewed Animal Control. In the preview above, McHale & Jeong get into wacky shenanigans with Jon Hamm, Elodie Yung, Rob Lowe, and many more as they preview McHale's & Jeong's shows – as well as The Cleaning Lady, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, MasterChef Junior, So You Think You Can Dance, Grimsburg, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Floor, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and many more!

Community: Alison Brie & Donald Glover Offer Movie Thoughts/Update

During this month's TCA 2024 Winter Press Event for Apples Never Fall – Apple TV+'s limited series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel, in which she is starring, Alison Brie (Annie) offered what she could about the movie, as well as what she's hoping for in it when it comes to her character, Annie Edison. "I don't know, I see headlines about Donald [Glover – more on that in a minute] is talking about the storyline, but I certainly don't know anything else," Brie shared during an interview with ET regarding what she was able to share in terms of an update. That said, Brie has been privy to some details on what's to come – but "nothing that I can say publicly." As for one thing that she would like to see Annie retain from the original series run, Brie hopes Annie is still crushing on McHale's Jeff. "I do hope that Annie still has a crush on Jeff because I've always loved playing out that back-and-forth with Joel [McHale]," Brie offered in response to The Wrap, referencing the characters' complicated on-again, off-again story.

During a recent profile/interview with The Hollywood Reporter from earlier this month, Donald Glover (Troy) had an update and some early intel on the movie's script. When asked about moving forward with the film, Glover shared, "Yeah, [Dan Harmon] told me what he wanted, and I was like, 'This sounds great." From there, Glover offered a few clues as to what the overarching storyline is that gets the gang back together. "It's a college reunion, but Abed [Pudi] is like this big director now – and basically, this is his magnum opus. I'm like, 'This sounds fucking tight,'" Glover added.

