Community Update: Donald Glover "Told That The Script Was Done"

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith) confirmed at an event earlier today that he was told that the script for Community: The Movie was done.

Heading into this past weekend, we were able to get a quick, slightly vague update from Ken Jeong (Ben Chang) regarding Peacock's upcoming Community: The Movie – penned by Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest – but Jeong did name-drop Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley) as returning, which pretty much made our day. For this go-around, Donald Glover (Troy) passed along a major milestone to ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his Prime Video series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith. "I was told that the script – literally, I was texting today – I was told that the script was done," Glover shared before adding, "I haven't read it yet." But much like Jeong discussed, the biggest factor is coordinating schedules for Jeong, Glover, Brown, Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), and Jim Rash (Craig Pelton) – some very busy people. "It's really just a schedule thing [but] I'm in," said Glover. "I'm all in."

Community: Dan Harmon Talks Movie

Speaking with The Associated Press back in November 2023, Harmon offered a very promising update on how the Community script for the movie was looking now compared to where things stood ahead of the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes. "We had a draft of the script that was theoretically ready to go. I don't think creatively it was all the way there, which is why I was starting to panic about us being scheduled to start shooting, and then the strike happened," Harmon shared. And while there's not a whole lot of positives to be taken out of the strikes, Harmon revealed that the pause gave them a better sense of "clarity" on how to approach the story.

"I do think it was a huge blessing for this particular project because it shut everything down long enough for us to, when we got back to rewriting that script, which were almost through the process of now, we had such so much more clarity than if we had been taking that thing to the set and starting to shoot it," Harmon explained. "So, I'm really excited about it."

And for what Harmon was able to share about the script, fans have every reason to believe that the wait will be more than worth it. "We've come upon the right story in the right format of the movie, and it's going to be great. It's going to be something to be really proud of," Harmon shared. "And it's designed absolutely backward from the goal of letting everybody new and old fans just feel like things are complete unless they see the movie and want to reboot the series."

