Cosmere Universe: Brandon Sanderson Offers Insights on Apple TV Adapt

Brandon Sanderson discussed his "Cosmere Universe" deal with Apple TV to adapt Mistborn into a film and the Stormlight books into a TV series.

Mistborn will become a feature film and the Stormlight Archive will be adapted as a TV series on Apple TV+.

Sanderson holds creative control, including writing, producing, consulting, and casting approval for the projects.

The Mistborn movie is slated for 2028, with the Stormlight TV series expected to premiere the following year.

The prolific (and that's still an understatement) Brandon Sanderson went on his YouTube Channel to tell his fans about his new deal with Apple TV to adapt his Cosmere Universe books for Film and Television. "Let's talk Hollywood," said the Lord of His Fictional Words. "It came out last week that uh I have signed with Apple to do Mistborn and Stormlight and the Cosmere in general. I've been looking for a partner, not somebody just to sell things off to. This is how I roll. This is what I've been trying for years."

Under his deal with Apple TV, Sanderson will have an unprecedented amount of control over the adaptations of his books. He will write, produce, consult, and have cast approvals, which is more than George R.R. Martin and J.K. Rowling have on the Game of Thrones and Harry Potter projects over at Warner Bros. Discovery.

"This is what I've been trying [to do] for years," Sanderson said. "Back in May, I flew out to Hollywood and did pitches to all the major streamers and studios. I had a lot of great experiences. Things were different this time around. I was with studio heads. I was meeting really exciting people. Basically, everybody tried to bid on Mistborn and Stormlight. I ended up picking Apple. There were a lot of reasons for this. I really liked the vibe with a lot of these meetings. There weren't any bad meetings in the group. But part of it was the amount of control that Apple was willing to offer. But it's less about control and more about the partnership and the partnership felt right with Apple. I really like how they've been doing Apple TV+ and their very careful rollout of specific films."

Sanderson said he would be writing the screenplay of the Mistborn feature film and showrunning the Stormlight TV series. At the moment, there is no other talent attached to either project; no casting has begun. The Mistborn film is on track to come out in 2028, and the Stormlight Series should premiere the next year. Sanderson said his screenwriting might affect his novel-writing schedule, as the movie and TV series will also be his full-time work from now on.

