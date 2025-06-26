Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Countdown, Ironheart, Dexter: Resurrection & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Emily in Paris, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Countdown, Dexter: Resurrection, Doctor Who, Ironheart, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? TBS's AEW Dynamite, Bookish/Mark Gatiss, Netflix's Emily in Paris, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Prime Video's Countdown, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, DC High Volume's Batman: The Long Halloween, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Disney+'s Ironheart, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, June 26, 2025:
AEW Dynamite Preview: How to Not Cheese Yourself Off Tonight
Bookish: Mark Gatiss Discusses New Period Detective Drama (TRAILER)
Emily in Paris Creator Darren Star Teases Season 5 Plans, Cast & More
Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E08: "Tara" Fights For Her Life (PREVIEW)
Countdown Showrunner Promises Answers on Sunday; Table Read Image
Dexter: Resurrection Cast, Creative Team Offer Sequel Series Clues
Batman: The Long Halloween Chapter 10: Catwoman Has Other Plans
Doctor Who: BBC Apparently "Sorry, Not Sorry" for Ncuti Gatwa Spoilers
Ironheart Eps 1-3 Review: Thorne Shines in Unconventional Hero Tale
