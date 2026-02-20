Posted in: BBC, Books, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: red dwarf

Red Dwarf: Titan – Sci-Fi Series Set for Prequel Novel This July

Set for July, Red Dwarf: Titan is the first Red Dwarf novel in 30 years and is a prequel set before the start of the television series.

This prequel is set before the original TV series, on the mining ship orbiting Saturn’s moon Titan.

Lister and Rimmer’s plans for shore leave unravel after a cryptic message from the future intervenes.

Written by Rob Grant and Andrew Marshall, Titan promises wild new adventures and classic comic twists.

Hit (or is it cult?) Science Fiction sitcom Red Dwarf is coming back this year, but not quite in the way you expect. Red Dwarf: Titan is a new prose novel sequel set before the beginning of the original TV series, written by series co-creator Rob Grant and Andrew Marshall, now that all the legal wrangling over the rights has been sorted out. The 400-page novel is due in July this year. This is the first new Red Dwarf novel for 30 years, and here's a look at the official overview of the upcoming novel:

Red Dwarf: Titan – Before It All Began, aka When The Human Race was Still Around

Before the beginning…

The mining ship Red Dwarf is in orbit around Saturnian moon Titan, and the bulk of the crew is heading down for their shore leave plans: A strangely reluctant hen party; a relaxing cheaty golfing break; a terminally-boring cultural Odessey; a marathon drinking and fighting binge; a stomach-challenging culinary beanfeast and an invigoratingly violent tour of Shore Patrol…

Menial chicken soup machine repairmen Dave Lister and Arnold Rimmer have slightly less noble ambitions.

Rimmer is in search of some illicit exam-cheating tech, to land a much-lusted-for promotion, and Lister plans to acquire a cat to smuggle back on board as part of a nefarious scheme to return to Earth. Mainly they just want to get as far away from each other as possible. However, their objectives are scuppered when they receive a cryptic message… from the future.

The two feuding crewmen are catapulted into a breakneck race to save not only this, but every other Reality.

Along the way, they'll find themselves united again, for the first time, with some new, but somehow old friends, as they embark on a labyrinthian quest through the seediest, most dangerous underbelly of humankind's furthest outpost, where lurk bizarre off-worldly dangers and one mysterious hidden nemesis with an obscure, yet clearly lethal agenda.

So strap yourself into your Holly Hop Drive, and set your bazookoids to "thrill" – the Dwarfers are taking on TITAN.

'Don't tell my mother I died with my arm up a gorilla's bottom.'

'But sir – it will be on the death certificate.'

Red Dwarf: Titan is published on July 16th, 2026, by Gollancz. Pre-orders will be available shortly.

