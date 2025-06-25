Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Countdown, Buffy/Pedro Pascal, Ironheart & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: High Potential, Ironheart, Buffy, The Ark, The Boys, Transformers/GI Joe, Countdown, Star Trek: SNW & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's High Potential, Disney+'s Ironheart, Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Pedro Pascal, HBO Max's The Pitt, BBC's Sherlock, Netflix's Ransom Canyon, Netflix's The Sandman, Netflix's WWE Raw, SYFY's The Ark, Paramount+ Premium's Dexter: Resurrection, The Boys & Jensen Ackles, Transformers & GI Joe, Buffy & Angel: Charisma Carpenter, Prime Video's Countdown, Netflix's Ranma 1/2, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, NBC's SNL, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, June 25, 2025:

High Potential Back in Production; Writers Tease Season 2 (VIDEO)

Ironheart Review Bombing Confirms What Online Trolls Are Really About

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Taught Pedro Pascal "Tricks of the Trade"

The Pitt: Sepideh Moafi Joins Season 2 Cast in Series Regular Role

Sherlock Co-Creator Gatiss Not Sounding Optimistic About Series Return

Ransom Canyon Renewed: Showrunner, Duhamel & Kelly Talk Season 2

The Sandman Season 2: The Endless Posters Spotlight Destiny & Desire

WWE Raw Contributes to Peace in the Middle East

The Ark Season 3 Production Underway: Here's the Announcement Teaser!

Dexter: Resurrection Preview: Someone's Bankrolling Serial Killers

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Explains His "Supernatural" Reunion Concern

GOSSIP: Robert Kirkman Has Sold A Transformers & GI Joe Cartoon Series

Buffy, Angel Star Charisma Carpenter Announces First-Watch Podcast

Countdown: Jensen Ackles Hits Late-Night to Promote Prime Video Series

When Spike Would Have Been In Firefly, The Daily LITG, 24th June, 2025

Buffy, Interview with the Vampire & The Sandman: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Ranma 1/2 Season 2 Set for Netflix This October; New Teaser Released

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Mount Talks Pike's Season 3 Leadership

Amy Poehler Reflects on SNL 50 "In Memoriam" for Poorly-Aged Sketches

